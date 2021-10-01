Diplomatic crisis | Blinken will meet with French leaders next week

(Washington) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Paris next week to meet with French leaders, the State Department said on Friday after the diplomatic crisis was sparked by Australia’s cancellation of a major French submarine treaty .

Mr Blinken will be in Paris for a meeting of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) from Monday to Wednesday and will “also meet with his French counterparts to continue discussions on strengthening vital relations between the States – United” and France on a number of issues, “said US diplomacy spokesman Ned Price.

In particular, they will discuss “Security in the Indo-Pacific region”, but also “the climate crisis, the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, the transatlantic relationship and the cooperation with our allies and partners to master the challenges and to globalize them to grab”. Opportunities, ”Price added.

From Paris, Antony Blinken then went to Mexico, his first trip to the neighboring country of the USA as head of American diplomacy.

Last month, Australia’s breach of contract to buy 12 French submarines worth € 55 billion to buy American-made nuclear ships sparked the ire of France.

Paris accused the United States of treason and even briefly recalled its ambassador to Washington for consultation.

The diplomatic crisis appeared to be subsiding after a phone call between Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron last week in which the US president admitted the US could have better communicated with its long-time ally.