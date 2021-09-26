Direct mandate in Merkel constituency goes to SPD politician

Another stinging defeat on a difficult evening for the CDU in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: Angela Merkel’s direct mandate in the previous Bundestag constituency is also lost – in favor of the SPD.

Schwerin / Berlin (dpa) – In the previous constituency of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, the CDU of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania suffered a crushing defeat in the federal elections. For the first time in more than 30 years, the direct mandate in District 15 did not go to the Christian Democrats.

Instead, 27-year-old Anna Kassautzki from the SPD enters the Bundestag with 24.3 percent of the first votes for the Vorpommern-Rügen – Vorpommern-Greifswald I constituency. Merkel’s successor as a direct CDU candidate , 33-year-old tax auditor Georg Günther, came in second with 20.4%. He was just ahead of Leif-Erik Holm of the AfD (19.9%).

The CDU lost 23.6 percentage points in the first vote in constituency 15 compared to the previous federal election. “It’s bitter,” Günther commented on the result. In the last week before the election, he and Merkel toured the constituency extensively. He didn’t blame himself for his election campaign, Günther said. The state elections also broadcast the results of the federal election in his constituency. The SPD clearly won the regional elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, while the CDU fell to an all-time low.

SPD candidate Kassautzki said: “I feel incredibly honored.” The SPD was able to improve its result in the first votes in the constituency compared to the 2017 federal election by 12.7 percentage points. “It’s a team effort that we put in place,” explains Kassautzki, who works at the University of Greifswald.

The outgoing chancellor has won the Bundestag presidency eight times in a row in constituency 15 since 1990. In 2017, Merkel won 44% of the first votes – she was well ahead of second AfD candidate Leif-Erik Holm with 19.3 %. In 2013, the Chancellor won even more clearly with 56.2% of the first votes.