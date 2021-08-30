Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Devices Market: Information framework conveys improved proficiency across insightful instruments

Genetic testing may be a sort of medical test that determines changes in genes, chromosomes, or proteins. The tests was available only through healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses, and genetic counselors. However, this trend is gradually shifting towards the customer or consumer. Genetic testing is now offered directly reception , and is named Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing, which bypasses the mediators or facilitators like Physicians, Genetic Counselors, et al. .

The PDF for the study can be requested using the following link: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1049

The most critical thing about the genetic tests is that these tests are for disease susceptibilities only and can’t be used alone for treatment decisions or other medical interventions. In genetic testing, interpretation is vital and is transferred to individual patient, who might not be trained geneticist.

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing is advantageous for manufacturers because it gives direct access to them to appeal to the customer and maximize their revenue. However, this testing provides quick access to the customer while chances of misinterpretation are really high.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing devices market include 23andMe, Pathway Genomics, Color Genomics, Counsyl, Inc., deCode genetics, Inc., Map My Gene, and GenePartner.

“Limited Time Offer”

We also offer 15% FREE Report customization.

Get This premium report with Instant US$ 2000 discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1049

Contact Us

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Phone: US +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com