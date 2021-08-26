Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market Driven By 23andMe, Carbiotix AB, Viome, Quantbiome, TFTAK

The direct to consumer microbiome analyzing testers analyze the diversity of the gut microbiome assesses the number of species present and their ability to synthesize vitamins and butyrate. This essential short-chain fatty acid helps maintain the integrity of your gut lining. The ratios of different bacteria in your gut can influence your level of protection from obesity, diabetes type II, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and coronary heart disease. The microbiome analyzers analyze the DNA of the gut of an individual and its genetic predisposition towards any disease in particular. It helps in improving the gut of the individual by providing necessary dietary recommendations that can balance the microbiome. These testers include probiotics and beneficial bacteria report, dietary fiber breakdown and butyrate synthesis, personalized food recommendations.

The direct to consumer microbiome analyzing market has shown a significant evolution over the forecast period. The market is driven by an increasing incidence of genetic disorders along with broad applications of direct to consumer microbiome analyzing in primary detection of oncology, chronic diseases, infections, and other genetic disorders that will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Many key manufacturers are majorly focusing on new product expansion and FDA approval. The growth in number of partnerships with academic research centers and alliances by key laboratories internationally will drive the growth of the market shortly. For instance, in June 2019, Atlas Biomed Group Limited (personalized health Technology Company) expanded its offerings for DNA and Microbiome tests in Canada, succeeding in solid success in the European market. However, less awareness related to the pipeline products in the DNA testing industry and less favorable outcomes along with fewer treatment options are few factors restraining the overall growth of the direct to consumer microbiome analyzing market on a global scale.

Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing Market Segmental Overview:

The direct to consumer microbiome analyzing market is segmented based on product, application, and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as gut microbiome testing kits, health sample kits, and other microbiome testing kits. Based on the application, the market is categorized as infections, gut conditions, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as the hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

The report specifically highlights the Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Direct to Consumer Microbiome Analyzing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

