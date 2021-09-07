“Disabled” surveillance | Heavy IAEA report on Iranian nuclear power

(Vienna) In a particularly harsh report, the IAEA denounced Iran’s lack of cooperation, which seriously undermines its mission to monitor the nuclear program, against the background of deadlocked negotiations to rescue the nuclear deal.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 2:38 pm

Jastinder KHERA Agence France-Presse

“Since February 2021, verification and surveillance activities have been seriously hampered by Iran’s decision to restrict inspections,” writes the International Atomic Energy Agency in a document consulted by AFP on Tuesday.

The text will be discussed in the Board of Governors next week if talks to revive the 2015 Pact stall.

Initially, the Islamic Republic had made a temporary arrangement that allowed the IAEA to continue to exercise some level of surveillance. In particular, it has committed itself to providing data from cameras and other surveillance tools over time.

But that compromise expired on June 24, and Iran did not obey despite several “requests” from the UN agency.

The devices should usually be serviced every three months, which raises the question of whether they are “still operational,” commented a diplomat familiar with the matter.

In addition, at one of the locations, a camera was destroyed after an incident and another was badly damaged.

Agency director-general Rafael Grossi said he was ready to travel to Iran “to meet members of the new government and address these issues,” the report said. The trip was not taken, however, and the same source insisted that Iran was apparently “unwilling to speak”.

Under these conditions, the IAEA’s technical ability to monitor Iran’s nuclear program over time is “seriously jeopardized” and “its confidence will be diminished over time,” added the UN nuclear gendarme, and urged Iran to ” to correct the situation immediately “. .

When will the talks resume?

At the same time, Iran, in breach of its obligations, has significantly increased the production of highly enriched uranium and is thus approaching the 90% required for military use.

At the end of August it was estimated that it increased its 60% enriched uranium inventory to 10 kg from 2.4 kg in May, while it increased by 20% from 62.8 kg to 84.3 kg.

Iran thus far exceeds the limit of 3.67% set in the Common Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, to use its acronym).

Tehran used its quantities of weakly enriched material, which decreased to 2,441.3 kilos (or 300 kilos equivalent of UF6) compared to 3,241 kilos.

In another document, the IAEA points out the situation of four undeclared locations where nuclear material was discovered. Iran has still not clarified these questions, but they were raised “about two years ago,” the agency regrets.

The Islamic Republic has gradually shed its nuclear obligations since 2019 in response to Donald Trump reintroducing American sanctions.

Mr Biden, who succeeded him in the White House in January, said he wanted to reintegrate the United States into this pact designed to prevent the Islamic Republic from receiving the atomic bomb.

The talks that began in Vienna in April under the aegis of the European Union to make this return possible in return for a reduction in American punitive measures were postponed on June 20, two days after the victory of the ultra-conservative Iranian president. Ebrahim Raissi.

Despite repeated calls from the West, alarmed by the recent ramp-up of Iran’s nuclear program, a date for the resumption has not yet been announced.

At the end of August, Iran’s new foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, indicated that his country would not return to the table for two or three months.