“Disastrous consequences” if Taiwan falls into China’s hands

(Taipei) Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen warned in a forum on Tuesday of “catastrophic consequences” if the island falls into China’s hands and vowed to “do everything necessary” to address the threats.

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 7:52 am

Tsai’s remarks come after nearly 150 Chinese aircraft have entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) since October 1, a record number.

Taiwan lives under the constant threat of an invasion from China, which the island must one day return to its lap, if necessary by force.

Since Ms. Tsai came to power in 2016, Beijing has increased military, diplomatic and economic pressure and rejected the “one China principle”.

Failure to defend Taiwan would be “catastrophic” for both the island and the region, Tsai wrote in an article published Tuesday in Foreign Affairs.

“You should remember that a fall in Taiwan would have disastrous consequences for peace in the region and for the democratic alliance system,” she said.

“That would be the signal that authoritarianism is gaining the upper hand over democracy in today’s global confrontation of values.”

Taiwan wanted a peaceful coexistence with China, the head of state emphasized, but “if its democracy and way of life are threatened, Taiwan will do everything possible to defend itself”.

The Taipei government called on Beijing to cease “provocative and irresponsible actions” on Monday after the record attack by 56 Chinese fighter jets, including H-6 bombers with nuclear capabilities, in the island’s defense zone.

“Amid the almost daily incursions by the People’s Liberation Army, our position on relations between the two sides of the strait remains constant: Taiwan will not give in to the pressure,” said Ms. Tsai.

An air defense identification area is an airspace in which a state wishes to identify and locate aircraft for reasons of national security.

Such incursions by Chinese aviation in this area have multiplied in the last two years, and Beijing plans to carry out violent demonstrations at important times.

It is also an opportunity for China to test the aging fleet of fighter jets in Taipei.

Last year, 380 Chinese military aircraft were discovered in the island’s air defense identification zone, up from 600 since the beginning of the year.