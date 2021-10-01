Discontent in the East: CDU policies take a stand against Laschet

Erfurt / Dresden (dpa) – First came the crash, now the accounting is approaching. After the CDU electoral debacle in East Germany, several district associations openly take a stand against party leader Armin Laschet.

From many people’s point of view, the Rhineland was not the right candidate, wrote CDU district executive Altenburger Land in Thuringia at party headquarters in Berlin. The option of participating in the next federal government must remain. “However, that cannot happen with Armin Laschet.”

The Union was particularly affected in the Bundestag elections on Sunday in the east. Nationally, the CDU / CSU fell 8.8 points to 24.1% compared to 2017 – in East Germany it was 10.3 points lower and at the end of just 17 , 1%. There, however, the SPD made significant gains. The shock of the CDU seems particularly important in Thuringia and Saxony, where the AfD came in first. In Saxony, the Union’s right-wing populists have sought 13 direct mandates.

“I think that this result is a real catastrophe for the Union in Germany”, declared Monday the visibly shaken Saxon head of state Michael Kretschmer and evoked “errors in terms of content and also in the composition of the staff” . In the meantime, more and more East German CDU politicians are openly naming names.

“How to lead our election campaign”

“Laschet’s personality was like a lead on our election campaign,” said the new CDU chief Saxon member of the Bundestag, Carsten Koerber, the MDR. And the leader of the Thuringian parliamentary group Mario Voigt on “Bild”: “Seriously, no one will doubt that the first candidate was not a workhorse in the East.”

CSU boss Markus Söder had many fans in the CDU Eastern regional associations from the start and is now taken over as a replacement. Former CDU member of the Bundestag Christoph Bernstiel from Saxony-Anhalt demands that Söder take over the coalition negotiations for the Union. If that happens, the chances in Jamaica would increase dramatically, said Bernstiel of the German news agency. Söder’s acceptance is still much higher than that of Laschet.

The open letter from the district association of Altenburger Land clearly identifies Laschet as an “election loser”. The district association Schmalkalden-Meiningen, also located in Thuringia, demands: “The party chairman and the entire board of directors must pave the way for the necessary renewal of the staff and content of the Union.”

It was one of the district associations that nominated the controversial former constitutional protector Hans-Georg Maaßen as a direct candidate. Maaßen failed, but still has advice ready for the party leadership: “I think it is important that those involved in the Federal Executive Council also draw personal conclusions from the debacle.

There are also criticisms of the oriental commissioner Wanderwitz

In addition to Laschet, the former head of the Saxon regional group and eastern commissioner Marco Wanderwitz has also aroused the ire of his party colleagues from time to time. Over the summer, Wanderwitz associated right-wing tendencies with the fact that some East Germans were “socialized by dictatorship in such a way that even after thirty years they did not achieve democracy.” He later said: “There is a clear link between the approval of the AfD and the rejection of vaccinations.” Both have caused debate and frustration.

“What has done us very, very badly is the statement from Wanderwitz about the high number of corona in our region and the encouragement to the AfD”, said Görlitz CDU district administrator Bernd Lange, of the dpa. In the Görlitz constituency, the AfD had done better than anywhere else: “Wanderwitz should shut up now and think about what he did there,” Lange said. In any case, Wanderwitz lost his post as leader of the Saxon regional group.

But Lange also knows it wasn’t just about people. Over the past few years, the CDU had left many issues that were important in the past. Conscription is one example. ”Voigt, from Thuringia, said some of the“ Berlin-Mitte issues ”were just missing people.“ It’s also whether the East played a role in the campaign. election, “Voigt said on” Bild. “” Many were amazed that people were talking over their heads. “

The new Saxon regional group leader, Körber, is moving in the same direction. “We haven’t met and played the topics that are really of interest to people in the East,” said the CDU politician of the dpa. You spoke beyond people. Berlin’s election campaign material, for example on climate protection, did not match. Nothing was said on issues such as migration policy or rural mobility. It was the “worst election campaign” he had ever seen.

Little influence in the party, barely an audience in Berlin – the complaint is strong, but it shouldn’t be easier for CDU politicians in the East. Together, the regional groups of the East German CDU – including Berlin – still have 25 members in the Bundestag. They should now unite even more closely, demands Körber, in order to be “still a voice in Berlin at all”.