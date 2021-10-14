Discover the Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme Gbm Treatment Market lucrative opportunities by 2022

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most common and aggressive malignant brain tumor in humans that involves glial cells. GBM is present in two variants namely, giant cell glioblastoma and gliosarcoma. Gliomas are tumors arising from glial cells and may occur in the spinal cord or the brain, the latter being more common.

Gliomas are the most common type of brain tumor and can be either supratentorial or infratentorial. Seizure, nausea, headache, hemiparesis and memory loss are some of the common symptoms observed in the patients suffering from GBM. GBM is most commonly found in male with the age of 65 years and above.

Alcohol consumption and malaria are the possible risk factors for the development of GBM. In addition, neurofibromatosis, tuberous sclerosis, von-hippel-lindau disease, Li-fraumeni syndrome and turcot syndrome are some of the genetic disorders that are associated with increasing incidences of gliomas. Glioblastoma multiforme is a World Health Organization Grade IV tumor that represents 15 to 20% of all primary intracranial tumors.

Market Segmentation

Based on treatment

Oral Medications

Temozolomide

Radiosensitizers

Nitrosoureas Drugs

Radiation therapy

Chemotherapy

Based on end user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Based on geography

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Primary treatment involves surgery to achieve tumor debulking, followed by a multimodal regimen of radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Chemotherapy can be added to radiotherapy for patients with unfavorable low-grade glioma to improve progression-free survival.

The most frequently used chemotherapy regimens are a combination of procarbazine, lomustine and vincristine, or single-agent treatment with carmustine or lomustine. Temozolomide is recommended by NICE as an option for the treatment of newly diagnosed GBM. Concomitant and adjuvant chemotherapy with temozolomide given during and after radiotherapy improves survival. This drug used along with chemotherapy or radiotherapy has led to the growth of the GBM treatment market to a great extent.

Increasing habits of alcohol consumption, changing lifestyle and increasing incidence of seizure are some of the drivers for the growth of the GBM market. GBM is generally treated by first surgically removing the tumor then treating it with chemotherapy and radiation.

While this treatment plan is the currently accepted standard of care, it does not effectively prevent tumor recurrence, which ultimately causes death in GBM patients. This factor is expected to be the prime restraint for the growth of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme market.

North America and Europe dominates the global GBM market owing to rising awareness, population aging, changing lifestyle and increasing healthcare awareness accentuates the growth of GBM market in these regions. In addition, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be an emerging market due to increasing demand for better healthcare facilities.

Some of the companies competing in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market are Astrazeneca, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., AngioChem, Inc. Vascular Biogeneics and others.

