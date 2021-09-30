Discreet meeting between Washington and Moscow in Geneva

(Geneva) Moscow and Washington continued the strategic dialogue in Geneva on Thursday that Vladimir Poutin and Joe Biden began on the shores of Lake Geneva in June to redress the many differences that are undermining relations between the two countries.

The new meeting, held behind closed doors and in the absence of the media, began around 2 a.m. EDT, said a member of Russia’s Permanent Mission in Geneva.

Talks between the delegations, led by Wendy Sherman of the US State Department number two, and Deputy Secretary of State Sergei Riabkov on the Russian side are expected to take up a good part of the day.

Bonnie Jenkins, US Undersecretary for Disarmament, stressed at a conference on Wednesday that the United States wants Thursday’s meeting to lead to “concrete steps”. In addition to disarmament, discussions should focus on new technologies, space travel and artificial intelligence (AI), she said, according to the ATS agency.

It is Russia that is getting this time. The last meeting at the end of July took place at the Permanent Mission of the United States, which is perched on a hill in Geneva, just a few hundred meters from the Russian Mission.

The two parties then mainly discussed arms control.

At their historic June 16 summit, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin – who lead the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals – insisted on the need to speak to one another despite the many points of contention. They stressed that even at the height of the Cold War, Moscow and Washington were in dialogue to avoid the worst.