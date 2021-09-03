Dispersing Agents Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dispersing Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global dispersing agents market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dispersing-agents-market/requestsample

Industry Definition and Application:

Dispersing agents, or dispersants, are additives that aid in the dispersion of an immiscible solution by reducing its viscosity. These agents are characterized by low molecular weight, which enables them to strongly absorb pigment particles. They are utilized for attaining a uniform consistency by improving the separation process of particles, reducing surface tension, and preventing sedimentation or coagulation of particles. Some of the common chemicals used for the production of dispersants include acrylic acid, sulfonate, polycarboxylate, naphthalene and lignosulfonates. These agents find applications across numerous industry verticals, such as agriculture, automotive, detergent, pharmaceutical and construction.

Market Trends and Drivers:

There is a significant increase in construction activities across the globe, especially in emerging economies, which is driving the growth of the dispersing agents market. This can also be attributed to rapid industrialization, improving economic growth in numerous countries, expansion of the commercial sector and extensive infrastructural developments. Apart from this, the escalating shale gas exploration activities, in confluence with the thriving oil and gas industry, is also positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, rising environmental consciousness has accelerated the adoption of paperboard materials in contact food packaging, which is consequently driving the demand for dispersing agents as they play an essential role in the production of paperboards. Furthermore, the advent of advanced technologies has further contributed to the market growth. For instance, the US-based specialty chemicals provider, Lubrizol Corporation, launched Solsperse Hyperdispersants, which are gaining widespread preference. This can be attributed to their improved pigment dispersion and barrier properties related to inter-particulate attraction.

Browse full report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dispersing-agents-market

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the product type, the market has been divided into suspension, solution, colloid, powder and others.

Based on the application, the market has been categorized into construction, automotive, detergents, oil and gas, paints and coatings, pulp and paper, and others.

On the basis of the weight, the market has been segregated into low molecular weight dispersants, high molecular weight dispersants, advanced high molecular weight dispersants and oligomeric dispersants.

On the geographical front, the market has been classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Who are the Major Dispersing Agents Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the dispersing agents market leaders, including.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.,

ALTANA AG, Cera-Chem Pvt. Ltd.,

CHRYSO SAS,

Clariant Ltd.,

Arkema group,

Ashland Inc.,

BASF SE,

Croda International Plc,

Emerald Performance Materials, LLC,

Solvay SA,

Elementis Plc,

Evonik Industries AG,

Gruppo Chimico Dalton SpA,

King Industries, Inc.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

Marketing Manager

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group