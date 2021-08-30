Disposable Gloves Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, And Opportunities 2021-2027

Disposable gloves are gloves used for a spread of purposes including medical examinations and other industrial applications to stop cross-contamination and protect the user’s hands. These gloves aren’t made to be worn all the time, but rather, they’re made to be discarded after use. Disposable gloves are extremely popular within the medical industry as they’re perfect for all kinds of applications, including but not limited to suction applications, alcohol, and chemical applications.

Continuous research and development activities and new product launches are expected to drive growth of the worldwide disposable gloves market during the forecast period. Key companies within the market are focused on research and development activities, so as to innovate a replacement product and gain a competitive advantage within the market. as an example , in July 2020, SW, a provider of hand health technologies, introduced a replacement Bantam brand of thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) gloves to cater to the demand for the shortage of gloves. Furthermore, in August 2020, Lath Nitrile Gloves launched Nitrile Rubber Gloves within the U.K. and U.S. markets. Many companies are focused on the continual development of gloves that remove the potential transmission of bacteria and other pathogens which will be transmitted via gloves. Thus, these factors are expected to drive growth of the worldwide disposable gloves market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing product demand in healthcare, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil & gas, and medical sectors is predicted to spice up the worldwide disposable gloves market growth over the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding the utilization of natural rubber latex since they’re allergic to some users combined with price fluctuation of rubber are expected to hinder the worldwide disposable gloves market growth over the forecast period. Since healthcare infrastructure is expanding, it can provide significant growth opportunities to plug players. Among regions, North America is predicted to witness significant growth within the global disposable gloves market during the forecast period. this is often due to the presence of strong healthcare infrastructure and supportive government policies across the region. consistent with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), gloves used for handling tools are certified under Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations Part 177. The components utilized in the manufacturing of gloves should suits the FDA regulations. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is predicted to register a strong rate of growth over the forecast period, due to rising investments within the healthcare sector across the region. consistent with the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the govt of India is getting to increase public health expenditure to 2.5% of GDP by 2025.

Key players operating within the global disposable gloves market are Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Ansell Healthcare Products LLC, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Adventa Berhad, Shield Scientific B.V., Cardinal Health, Inc., Semperit AG Holding, Dynarex Corporation, Rubberex Corporation Bhd., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., MRK Healthcare Private Limited, and Hartalega Holdings Berhad.

For instance, in June 2019, Top Glove launched BioGreen Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves, a disposable glove that biodegrades in an anaerobic environment.

