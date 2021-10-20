Distilled Advancements On The Technological Front To Drive The Sic Mosfets Market

SiC MOSFETs have gained enormous interest in past few years due to its exceptional advantages over the conventional silicon diodes. The growing demand for SiC MOSFETs to improve the efficiency of various semiconductor and electronic devices is one of the major factors fuelling the growth of SiC MOSFETs market. Moreover, SiC MOSFETs are attractive electronic switches for innovative power supply and motor drive solutions and used in wide range of power applications.

The expansion of markets for electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and industrial equipment are generating a huge demand for SiC MOSFETs market.

Furthermore, the growing usage of SiC MOSFETs in industrial, power, solar & wind sector for power applications is also driving the growth of the SiC MOSFETs market. Due to the increasing demand for high-power semiconductors, the load on the power equipment has increased, and due to this, the need for electronic devices that can operate in a high-temperature and high-voltage environment is growing rapidly.

SiC MOSFETs have become the choice for most of the next-generation power semiconductor devices and high-temperature semiconductor devices and are quickly replacing the conventional silicon technology. The continuous growth in the demand for high-power semiconductor and electronics devices is fuelling the growth of the SiC MOSFETs market.

Moreover, various advantages of SiC-MOSFETs over the conventional silicon diodes such as higher channel resistance, high switching performance, high temperature handling capability, and low switching loss are driving the demand for SiC MOSFETs.

