Distributed Generation Market To Witness Invigoration Between 2021-2030

Distributed generation indicates small-scale energy generation units where electricity generation occurs with renewable resources such as wind, solar, and others to provide electricity in the power breakdown. The distributed generation market starts with producing primary elements of distributed power technologies, including engines, turbines, solar panels, combustion chambers, and catalyst layers, which are further distributed to several end users. The market is significantly fostered by the rising inclination towards renewable distributed power generation, specifically distributed solar PV installation, due to the diminishing renewable generation of power and system costs and the favorable government policies worldwide. Additionally, the increasing investments in the installation of smart grids in various countries, including the United States, India, and Japan, are expected to escalate the demand for distributed generation of energy. However, the huge initial costs incurred in the equipment are restricting the market growth. The Distributed Generation Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 14.6% CAGR by 2026.

Distributed Generation Market based on Technology

Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

Reciprocating Engines

Fuel Cells

Solar PV Cells

Gas & Steam Turbines

Wind Turbines

Distributed Generation Market based on Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Distributed Generation Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

The distributed generation market by technology is segregated into Combined Heat and Power (CHP), Reciprocating Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells, Gas & Steam Turbines, and Wind Turbines. Among which the solar PV cells segment is holding the maximum share of the market. In this technology, the PV modules made from semiconductor materials are exposed to solar beams, subsequently producing an electrical current. The biggest share of the segment is due to the cost reduction in the equipment and various government initiatives in installing solar PV cells. Moreover, the greenhouse gas emission regulations are projected to majorly boost the adoption of solar PV cell technology for energy generation over the forecasted period.

According to the distributed generation application, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The distributed generation is significantly applicable in the commercial sector. This is due to the rising number of commercial spaces such as hospitals, shopping complexes, airports, and office buildings. Since these commercial spaces cannot sustain the loss of power due to flaws in transmission and distribution networks, the commercial spaces are witnessing major growth in the adoption of distributed power generation. Further, the usage of distributed generation also facilitates minimizing transmission and distribution losses.

The regional market of distributed generation is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region is the major contributor to market growth. This is due to the growing population and the rapid urbanization in countries, which is the major aspect of market growth. Particularly in China, the product demand is primarily catered by the urban cities of the countries. Intensifying disposable income levels in the country are also projected to drive the market in this region.

Furthermore, the stringent government rules concerning global environment conservation and the rising trend towards clean energy will augment the global distributed generation market. The continuous technological developments across the sustainable energy industry and the advanced photovoltaic modules, wind turbines, and energy storage systems will positively impact the market growth dynamics.

The distributed generation market report is providing with a few notable companies of the market such as Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Rolls-Royce plc., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Capstone Turbine Corp., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Caterpillar, Ballard Power Systems Inc., General Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ENERCON GmbH and Sharp Corp.

