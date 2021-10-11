Distribution Panels Market To Witness A Substantiation Between 2021-2031

Distribution Panels Market Forecast and CAGR

According to assessment, the distribution panels market is projected to witness growth over 6% to 8% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. Demand for distribution boards or panels will witness steady growth in short-term, with moderate growth outlook in the long-run. Significant demand from various end use applications will create significant opportunities in near future, however, sales of distribution panels for residential and commercial projects, and other end use applications will provide momentum.

What is Driving Demand for Distribution Panels?

Growing demand in industrial facilities as well as in civic power sub-stations will continue to drive demand for distribution panels. Rural electrification in emerging economies is driving the sales of electrical components. The significant investments by numerous governments for the expansion of electric grid network across the rural areas in the country will provide the opportunities for distribution panels market.

Renovation of existing grid infrastructure along with rising infrastructural spending is set to drive the business expansion. In recent times, the advent of various electrical distribution systems has significantly increased to compete with manufacturers.

As the distribution panel allows for monitoring, testing, switching, routing, and other maintenance to be handled quickly. Thus, manufacturers are venturing into providing these services, which is encouraging the demand for such electrical components. This, in turn, will push the manufacturers to offer various innovations in distribution board features. For instance, electrical components manufacturers is foreseen to drive the growth of distribution panels market. Distribution panels are extensively available for customers with different sizes. Manufacturers are offering their electrical components through various distribution networks. It enables users to choose their own choice with desired size, brand, price range and others.

China Market Growth Outlook

China is considered to be one of the prominent markets for electrical components manufacturers globally. The regional market is set to tread on the historic pattern of bust and boom during the assessment period 2021-2031. Demand is likely to grow in the next couple of years, as a number of end-use industries make gradual recovery.

Demand for electrical components in China will account for high demand from the construction projects and other end use industries across the country, as demand for electrical components will continues to grow over the forecast period. Chain’s electrical components exports is likely to surge drastically over a period and beyond, and this will continue to benefit various companies.

North America Demand Scenario

North America hold significant share in the electrical components exports, with U.S. projected to lead the sales of distribution panels. Manufacturers of electrical components are offering wide range of solutions to meet the tough demands.

The electrical components can be used in small and medium-sized applications and they are designed to provide long service life, these are well known to ensure the safe use of electricity. These devices are used to control and distribute appropriate amounts of power to each of your electrical circuits.

Despite the COVID-19 challenges, U.S. and Canada have maintained a steady growth in production, sales and exports of electrical components in 2020. US is the major prominent players in the region, creating opportunities for electrical components to cater the demand from end use industry applications.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Distribution Panels?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers include

Legrand

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ABB

General Electric

Larsen & Toubro

NHP

Industrial Electric

ESL Power Systems

Hager Group

NEC Wire & Cables Pvt. Ltd

AGS

APS Industrial

Abunayyan Holding

Hawa

Meba Electric

Norelco

Ba’amer Electric

EAMFCO

Others.

In November 2019, APS Industrial has introduced DB Ultimate range of distribution boards, the DB Ultimate for high-end industrial applications and offers a full complement of accessories to ensure the distribution board meets the projects specific requirements. In July 2021, NEC Wire & Cables Pvt. Ltd, part of the NEC Group, has newly launched a range of MCB distribution boards for the consumer segment. In November 2020, Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched the PowerPact 4 Power Boards. The new power board aims to address all power requirements, enhancing installation efficiency, safety, and flexibility of electrical distribution systems.

