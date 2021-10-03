Divine service for German Unity Day

Halle (AP) – A week after the federal elections, Germany on Sunday celebrated the country’s unification 31 years ago.

At a launching service for the anniversary in Halle an der Saale, the Catholic Bishop of Magdeburg, Gerhard Feige, called for resistance to populist forces and a “culture of vigilance”. The candidate for chancellor of the SPD, Olaf Scholz, called on Twitter for a greater harmonization of living conditions in the East and the West.

After a peaceful revolution in the GDR in the fall of 1989, the East German state united with the Federal Republic on October 3, 1990. Despite billions of investments and great progress in living together, incomes and pensions are still different in the two parts of the country. In 2019, full-time employees in the eastern federal states earned on average just under a quarter less than in the western federal states, according to the federal government. The value of the pension is not expected to be the same until 2024.

The results of the September 26 federal election also diverged, not only for the established parties CDU, SPD, Left, FDP and Greens. In Thuringia and Saxony, the right-wing populist AfD had become the most powerful party, while in the west it weakened in many places and won only one share of the vote at one. figure.

Bishop Feige said during the service that Christians, Jews and Muslims together celebrated that populist forces must be faced critically and with resistance. Complicated problems cannot be solved with “empty phrases or pithy slogans”.

Bishop Feige fears “dehumanization of the interior”

The clergyman also spoke of abysses that he no longer thought possible. He is less afraid of “foreign infiltrations” than of “dehumanization of the interior”. A “culture of vigilance” does not succeed only through laws and regulations. It takes positive core beliefs and solidarity with one another.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel also took part in the service. A ceremony is then scheduled in the city’s Handel Hall on the Saale, during which Merkel will also speak. The Chancellor, originally from East Germany, plans to resign after 16 years as soon as a new federal government is formed.

The two candidates for Chancellor Scholz (SPD) and Armin Laschet (CDU) were also in Halle. Scholz wrote in advance on Twitter: “Today we are one country, but there is still a long way to go – we need the same wages, pensions and perspectives. We can only do this if we build on what we have in common. “

Citizens’ Day is canceled

Due to the pandemic, the general public will not participate in the big citizens’ party before 2019, similar to that of Potsdam in 2020. However, several protests have been recorded. The police are on duty with around 2,600 officers. An alliance against the right had indicated that right-wing groups had mobilized their supporters before the celebrations. According to the police, everything was calm in the morning.

On the day of German unity, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote to Merkel and Steinmeier and asked for cooperation despite political tensions. Putin wrote that the interests of the Russian and German peoples are best served when bilateral cooperation develops constructively.