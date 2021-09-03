Division of Germany: the long way to the transit route

You have to imagine it: you want to get from one German city to another by land, but you are forced to move into a lawless area. This was the situation on the roads between the Federal Republic of Germany and West Berlin which were allowed for interzonal traffic until the 1970s. Only 50 years ago …

These, in turn, rested on other foundations. This unclear situation began about a quarter of a century earlier: with Hitler’s German surrender on May 8, 1945, World War II in Europe was over. In July / August of the same year, the four victorious powers met in Potsdam and discussed how to deal with Germany. What was essentially sketched out at previous conferences has now been incorporated into a document of international law – the Potsdam Agreement. A far-reaching definition gave Germany a new temporary political structure with the division into four occupation zones and four sectors in Berlin.

The victorious powers agreed to free, unhindered, and largely uncontrolled military traffic on land, by water and in the air between the western occupation zones and their sectors in Berlin. To this end, they established roads and corridors and agreed on a procedure that essentially dictated the Soviet Union, through whose territory this traffic circulated.

Civilian passenger and goods traffic in Germany operated under the term “interzonal traffic” and included the connections between the three western occupation zones, the last Federal Republic, and the three western sectors of Berlin – officially: Berlin (West ). It remained without a contractual basis and thus became the plaything of Germany and of world politics. While the Federal Republic strove to establish stable relations with West Berlin, the GDR, in agreement with the Soviet Union, did just the opposite. Whenever the West took action that the GDR considered a provocation, the GDR disrupted traffic between West Berlin and the Federal Republic. But even in “normal times”, uncertainty reigned at border posts and highways. A feeling of unease, a “Are you going to be okay?” Was omnipresent. Motorists from the West who used the highways in the East had to endure a lot of harassment at the borders. Searches of people, baggage and vehicles were the rule, visas had to be obtained and user fees had to be paid. The traffic police of the GDR punished the slightest traffic violations with relatively high fines on the routes. People could be stopped at borders or en route, or even not allowed to cross East Germany, without reason and without the possibility of filing a complaint.

In 1969, the first federal government led by the SPD under Chancellor Willy Brandt indicated that it was ready to enter into formal negotiations with the GDR, recognize it as a state and conclude contracts with it. She was particularly interested in regular traffic between the Federal Republic and West Berlin. The GDR used this mood to achieve a breakthrough in its efforts to gain international recognition, that is, to establish the usual diplomatic relations with Western countries as well. Until now, the Federal Government had defended an “exclusive right of representation” and considered only the Federal Republic as the legitimate successor of the late German Reich. They alone, resulting from democratic elections, as the saying goes, are legitimized to represent the German people abroad. It therefore had no diplomatic relations with the countries which had recognized the GDR. These were mainly socialist countries – with the exception of the Soviet Union, which had a special status of victorious power for the Federal Republic. The recognition of the GDR under international law was viewed by the federal government as an “unfriendly act”, the consequences of which most countries of the world have avoided. And of course, the federal government was strengthened in this view by the three victorious Western powers.

Foreign politicians in the GDR government and the SED Politburo were aware that they had to normalize relations with the Federal Republic in order to move forward on the issue of international recognition. The biggest obstacle in the way was the Berlin question, which the GDR had not referred to the West Berlin question entirely in agreement with the Soviet Union. The GDR acts as if the four-power statute no longer applies to its part of the city, which had in the meantime been declared “Berlin, capital of the GDR”. So there was a need for clarification here. The Federal Republic and the GDR have convinced the western and eastern winners to come together on these issues. The four victorious powers sat down at a table. At the end of this meeting, after approximately 17 months of negotiations, the “Four Power Agreement on Berlin” was signed on September 3, 1971.

The agreement confirms the responsibility of the four victorious powers for the whole of Berlin, decided in 1945, and the principle that changes to this status are only possible with the consent of all four. GDR politicians did not like being reminded of this, as it continued to restrict their sovereignty over Berlin. The GDR also did not regard the unchanged responsibility of the Soviet Union in the question of Berlin and the routes to the Federal Republic as progress. On the other hand, the GDR could be strengthened in its belief that West Berlin was not a constituent part of the Federal Republic of Germany and should not be ruled by it. In this sense, the Western Allies have denied West Berliners events which undermined this principle, such as the Bundestag meeting in West Berlin.

The quadripartite agreement tasked the two German states with drawing up an agreement that would regulate traffic between West Berlin and the Federal Republic of Germany. In the minds of the West, the Soviet Union made a commitment that Berlin traffic would be free of obstacles in the future. The political superiority of this special traffic was expressed in the new name “transit traffic” on the “transit routes”. It replaced “interzone traffic”.

Negotiations for such an agreement took place almost in parallel with the four-party negotiations. This is why the bases for future transit traffic were on the table as early as September 1971. Michael Kohl, East, and Egon Bahr, West, then signed the “Agreement between the Government of the German Democratic Republic and the Government of Federal Republic of Germany on the movement of civilians and goods between the Federal Republic of Germany and Berlin (West) “- the first agreement between the two German states at governmental level. Due to consideration of the Moscow Treaty, which had not yet been ratified by Bonn, it only entered into force on June 3, 1972, but was previously applied in part and temporarily to support the Brandt government in the new Ostpolitik.

The treaties between the Federal Republic of Germany and the Soviet Union (Moscow Treaty 1970) and the People’s Republic of Poland (Warsaw Treaty 1970), the quadripartite agreement on Berlin in 1971 and the transit agreement of the same years paved the way for the GDR to achieve greater international recognition. The 1972 transport contract and the 1973 basic contract between the Federal Republic of Germany and the GDR served to standardize the contract in Germany. These two treaties notably widened the possibilities for German citizens to travel to the GDR.

All these treaties, in the service of detente, culminated in 1973 with the admission of the GDR (at the same time as the Federal Republic) to the UN and its recognition in international law by 123 States in 1978. two German States have also participated in the CSCE in Helsinki in 1975 (Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe). The Helsinki Final Act, a “self-binding declaration”, urged states in point 7 to respect the principle of “human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of thought, conscience, religion and belief “. In the years that followed, individuals and groups in the GDR who advocated more freedom or wanted to leave the country invoked this principle. They did a lot of work for State Security.