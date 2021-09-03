DNS Services Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – AWS, Cloudflare, Google, Oracle, Verisign

The DNS Services Market report offers an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become familiar with the market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies to gain success in the DNS Services market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the DNS Services market.

The Global Managed DNS Service Market is anticipated to Develop at 12.86% of CAGR over the forecast year 2021-2027.

Top Leading Companies of Global DNS Services Market are – AWS, Cloudflare, Google, Oracle, Verisign, Akamai, Cdnetworks, DNS Made Easy, IBM, Microsoft, Neustar, NS1, and others.

Industry News and Updates:

AWS Introducing Amazon Route 53 Resolver DNS Firewall

Mar 31, 2021: Today, AWS announced the launch of Amazon Route 53 Resolver DNS Firewall, a managed firewall that enables customers to block DNS queries made for known malicious domains and to allow queries for trusted domains. DNS Firewall provides more granular control over the DNS querying behaviour of resources within your Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs).

Route 53 Resolver is a DNS server (sometimes referred to as “AmazonProvidedDNS” or the “.2 resolver”) that is available by default in all Amazon VPCs. Route 53 Resolver responds to DNS queries from AWS resources within a VPC for public DNS records, VPC-specific domain names, and Route 53 private hosted zones. Customers have asked for finer control over the DNS queries that resources within their VPCs are allowed to make. These customers may be concerned about DNS exfiltration (where malicious actors use DNS queries to smuggle sensitive data out of networks) or may simply want to exert more control over sites that users within their organization are allowed to access.

On The Basis of Types: –

Cloud

On-premises

On The Basis of Application: –

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Media and Entertainment

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

Government

Education

Travel and Hospitality

Manufacturing and Automotive

Logistics and Transportatio

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America: US, Mexico, Canada

-Europe: Russia, Ukraine, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Luxembourg

– Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore

– South America: Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile

– Middle East and Africa: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

Following are major Table of Content of DNS Services Market:

–Overview of DNS Services Market

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

–Market Driving Factor Analysis

–Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

–Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

–Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

–Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

–Marketing Status Analysis

–Market Report Conclusion

–Research Methodology and Reference

