Do Berliners have to go to the polls again?

Berlin (dpa) – It all started with photos of long lines in front of polling stations on Sunday morning. Since then, new misadventures have surfaced every day, the state returning officer has resigned and many people wonder if such elections are still valid or should be repeated.

Questions and Answers on a Confused Situation:

What were the main problems with the elections in Berlin?

In front of some of the 2,257 polling stations in 78 constituencies for the House of Representatives election, voters had to queue for a long time. The ballots were missing in the meantime and had to be delivered by courier. In some cases, votes could not be cast until after 6 p.m. In some places, voters received bogus ballots from other districts or constituencies which were later ruled invalid. The count did not go smoothly everywhere, as election officials reported. As of the middle of the week, no results were available at several polling stations in the Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district; estimated figures have been published on the Internet.

How many polling stations or constituencies were affected?

It was still not clear until the middle of the week. The inventory continued on Thursday. On Monday, the state electoral control had raised problems in a hundred polling stations. Since then, reports from voters and election workers in many districts of Berlin have multiplied. Broadcaster RBB reported on Wednesday that a notable number of ballots were invalid in at least 99 polling stations. There are at least 13,120 votes in all ballots.

What were the causes of the breakdowns?

The main problem was the simultaneous elections to the Bundestag, the Berlin House of Representatives, district parliaments and a referendum. There were also corona conditions and closures due to the Berlin Marathon. State Election Oversight had set up over 400 additional polling stations and increased the number of election workers from around 20,000 to 34,000. Apparently, however, many voters needed more time than expected. for their six crosses on five ballots. Some people spent five to ten minutes in the cabin, observers reported. Too few voting booths were available in many polling stations.

The lack of ballot papers during the day was in part due to the fact that election officials had to bring more ballot boxes to their respective polling stations than before. Some only picked up the remaining boxes during the day. Other ballot boxes were mislabeled and were taken to the wrong polling station. The electoral management knew this very early on because it had already been noticed when the ballots were sent to voters by mail. She reported it to all electoral boards. The warning probably didn’t get everywhere. In addition, many other election workers had no previous experience and received only brief instructions.

Who is responsible for the mess?

It is a controversial question. The bottom line is that the regional electoral committee is responsible for ensuring that the vote takes place properly. Returning Officer Petra Michaelis made her post available on Wednesday due to “the circumstances surrounding the election.” In detail, however, the elections are organized at the level of Berlin neighborhoods, each comparable to large cities. These in turn indicate poor equipment, especially in terms of personnel, by the Senate.

Should the election be repeated?

So far in Berlin politics and electoral lines, it has not been assumed that the election to the Bundestag or the House of Representatives as a whole will have to be repeated. In some constituencies or districts, however, a re-election may be necessary if irregularities have had a “mandate-related” impact, for example if the results are tight.

And after?

Considering all results in the districts will take time due to the 1.8 million valid votes cast in the House of Representatives election alone. At the latest at the state election commission meeting on October 14, where the final outcome will be determined, there should be more clarity. Only then would the outcome of the House of Representatives elections be questionable. In this case, the Constitutional Court should be seized. In elections to the Bundestag, it would be the Bundestag. However, the President of the Federal Constitutional Court, Stephan Harbarth, stressed that not all shortcomings make an election invalid.