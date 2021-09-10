Dobrindt: More courage to have a head start in the latest wave of the electoral campaign |

Election time is short and the polls are poor. This is why the head of the regional group CSU, Alexander Dobrindt, calls for breaking this trend “in an offensive, ubiquitous and optimistic way”.

Berlin (dpa) – CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt called on the Union to lead a deep-seated offensive and “more courage to clear the edge” in the face of still dire polls.

“We still have all our chances. The flexibility in electoral decisions is always enormous, ”he told the German news agency in Berlin a good two weeks before the federal elections and before the CSU party congress today and Saturday in Nuremberg. The boss of the CDU, Armin Laschet, had to “show clearly that he is the strongest of the three candidates” Sunday evening during the second major televised exchange between the candidates for chancellor of the Union, the SPD and the Greens.

Laschet is scheduled to speak at the CSU party congress on Saturday. CSU boss Markus Söder is eagerly awaiting tips against the chancellor candidate again. The Bavarian Prime Minister was beaten by Laschet in the fight for the candidacy for chancellor.

Against the background of poor poll results – the Union was more recently between 19 and 25 percent nationally, the CSU in Bavaria only 28 percent – Dobrindt demanded: “The trend must be broken. This can only be done in an offensive, ubiquitous and optimistic way. “He added,” It is about having more courage to face conflicts. More courage to controversy. More courage to clear the edge. . We now need a sprint in terms of content. ” The dispute can only be won by the substantive dispute on the right track. The management decision is now clearly defined. “

Dobrindt attack on the SPD and the Greens

More than ten million people are said to be watching the televised trial of broadcasters ARD and ZDF on Sunday evening between Laschet, SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz and green candidate Annalena Baerbock and would not make their decisions until shortly before the elections, said Dobrindt. He still sees the Union’s potential at 30 percent.

Dobrindt violently attacked the SPD, the Greens and the Left Party. “The SPD and the Greens aspire to correct the historical legacy of (then SPD chancellor Gerhard) Schröder and (former SPD leader Oskar) Lafontaine and to make the left political camp capable of once again forming a coalition, ”the CSU politician said. . “Olaf Scholz accepted this as a historic mission. In doing so, he obviously forgot what the Left Party and its precursors, the SED, have already done to this country. “

In the latest wave of the election campaign, the Union needs to talk more about German and European sovereignty in security policy, an internationally competitive economy and a strong social center, said Dobrindt. “We must ensure that unilateral dependence on just one region of the world – China – is reduced.”