Doctors’ representatives oppose new mask requirements in schools

Berlin (dpa) – In the debate on the compulsory mask in schools, the president of the professional association of pediatricians, Thomas Fischbach, spoke out against a general maintenance of the measure.

“I think a general pursuit of a mask requirement in schools is inappropriate,” Fischbach told newspapers from the Funke media group.

He sees no reason why elementary school students should continue to wear masks in class, especially since they contribute much less to the infection process than adolescents and adults. The decision should be based on the incidence values ​​and the age of the children. Fischbach criticized that it could not be true that younger people “continue to be expected by society to wear masks in order to show consideration for those who refuse to be vaccinated”.

Medical President Klaus Reinhardt made a similar statement. He told the Germany Editorial Network (Saturday): “It is totally inappropriate that children and young people have to wear a mask for hours in class, while adults can go to the pub in the evening without a mask.” He stressed: “The classroom mask requirement should now be omitted nationally in all types of schools.”

In Bavaria, for example, the mask requirement is to be removed in class from next week. Such an approach is also envisaged in the near future in Baden-Württemberg and Saxony. In Saarland, it is generally no longer necessary to wear a mask at school since Friday. In Berlin schools, it is kept until the sixth year. This is already the case in Brandenburg.

The German Teachers Association was skeptical of the approach, and the VBE education union also called for caution. According to data from the RKI, the coronavirus is particularly severe in preschool children and adolescents up to 19 years old. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach last warned of a crown wave in fall and winter.

The question of the risk to children and adolescents from Covid-19 is controversial. Advocates of stricter school safety measures argue that children could also become seriously ill and point to possible long-term consequences (“long covid”). Pediatricians, on the other hand, had announced less stringent measures in an open letter in early September: there was a scientific consensus that children and young people themselves rarely get seriously ill from a corona infection and that they would generally recover quickly.

Virologist Melanie Brinkmann of the Braunschweig Helmholtz Center for Infection Research believes that the abolition of the mask requirement in schools is premature. “If you want to get rid of something that has been scientifically proven to help and costs next to nothing, you can do it. The only question is whether it is wise, ”she told the“ Rheinische Post ”. “Considering the high number of unvaccinated people, including children, I consider this decision premature – and, to be honest, quite stupid.”