Does Beijing disappoint the hopes of the Taliban?

Beijing (AP) – The Taliban’s hopes of economic aid from China to rebuild Afghanistan may soon be dashed.

After coming to power in Kabul, Islamist militants trusted their big neighbor, who diplomatically promoted the “warriors of God” as the country’s new rulers. “China is our most important partner and represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us, because it is ready to invest and to rebuild our country,” said its spokesperson, Sabiullah Mujahid, of the Italian daily La Repubblica.

With help from China, the Taliban are planning a return trip to ailing Afghanistan. There are “rich copper mines in the country, which thanks to the Chinese can be brought back into service and modernized,” the spokesperson said. The value of natural resources in Afghanistan is actually estimated at $ 1 trillion. The only thing is that there is a lack of investment and infrastructure to recover wealth – but above all there is a lack of necessary security.

For the first time, Beijing is only promising emergency humanitarian aid and pandemic vaccines to the tune of 200 million yuan, or the equivalent of 26 million euros. China is diplomatically active in filling the void left by the United States after its withdrawal. Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with neighboring countries. Afghanistan is also an important topic at the Brics summit on Thursday with the head of state and head of the Chinese party Xi Jinping, Russian Vladimir Putin and other heads of state and government of India, Brazil and South Africa.

Taliban expectations that China could play a key role in funding reconstruction, however, appear unrealistic. For example, Beijing has already cut billions from its “New Silk Road” (Belt and Road Initiative) infrastructure initiative to build new trade routes. Chinese experts also point to the poor security situation in Afghanistan and view the Taliban with suspicion.

Even earlier, before the outbreak of the pandemic, when the situation was relatively stable, there had been no major investment from China. Even then, two major Chinese projects in Afghanistan failed to get off the ground. In 2008, for example, a Chinese company received around US $ 3 billion for the development of one of the world’s largest copper deposits at Mes Aynak. And in 2011, a Chinese company wanted to develop the oil fields of the northern border river of Amu-Darya. Nothing happened.

“This is why I think China will not invest much at this time, when there is not only potential, but in fact instability in almost all parts of Afghanistan,” said Professor Shi. Yinhong from Peking People’s University. “Afghanistan has now gone through drastic changes,” says the expert. “There is no adequate security, and neither can one speak of reasonable, proven and relatively long-term stability.”

Already in friendly Pakistan, where China has invested around US $ 60 billion in the infrastructure of the Sino-Pakistani economic corridor as part of the “Silk Road”, there are “hostile forces” which have attacked companies. and Chinese staff, says the professor. The Taliban themselves are “complex,” says Shi Yinhong when asked about rival groups.

Can China even trust the Taliban? “The Chinese government hopes so, but it is not naive,” says the professor. The new rulers in Kabul have vowed not to allow anyone to endanger Chinese interests from Afghan soil. These are the extremists and pro-independence forces that China fears in its neighboring region of Xinjiang – former East Turkestan. There, the Chinese are taking action against Muslim Uyghurs and have placed hundreds of thousands in re-education camps.

It’s somewhat ironic: as China fights suspected extremists in Xinjiang, Afghanistan, it stands alongside Islamist militants who praise the Chinese as their “friends.” But there are few signs of real confidence in Beijing. “Without proof and examination over a considerable period of time, no one can believe that the Taliban, who were inextricably linked to the East Turkestan movement in the past, will so quickly and definitively deliver on the promise they made to the Chinese government,” Shi Yinhong said.

But Beijing is pragmatic. For it is not just about Xinjiang, but also that Afghanistan could become a breeding ground for terrorism and a source of uncertainty for China’s interests throughout Central Asia and Pakistan. Even though China is genuinely concerned about the Taliban’s willingness to keep their promises, the relationship and the potential payoff for Beijing are “just too important to ignore,” said Derek Grossmann, security expert for the Rand Corporation. “Equally important is the risk of angering the Taliban by belatedly giving them the recognition and legitimation they want, which could endanger China’s security interests.”