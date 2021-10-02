Doris Schröder-Köpf is back after heart surgery

Family visits were already possible, a concert visit is planned for the coming year – after her serious heart operation, SPD politician Doris Schröder-Köpf now wants to return to politics.

Hanover (dpa) – SPD politician Doris Schröder-Köpf (58) reports on her serious heart surgery at the end of 2020 and two subsequent strokes.

“I am doing very well again, fortunately there were no other health problems”, said the member of parliament of the Land of Lower Saxony and the Land Migration Commissioner of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” .

The ex-wife of the former Federal Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and partner of the Interior Minister of Lower Saxony Boris Pistorius spoke of a “gift” which she was doing well again. In the meantime, she visited her mother in southern Germany and was able to attend a church service again. She and Pistorius spent the evening of the federal election at the SPD headquarters in Berlin. “It was a real festive evening – both personally and politically. Without my artificial heart valve, I wouldn’t have experienced any of this. “

According to the NOZ report, Schröder-Kopf calls your artificial carbon heart valve “girlfriend”. With a lot of exercise, she now wants to keep in shape, to attend a Scorpions concert with the whole family in Hanover in 2022. Life companion Pistorius will be made responsible. He strengthens and is “much more athletic” than she is. “When he’s home he has to walk with me.”

Schröder-Köpf has three children, two daughters and a son. She was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis in early 2020 – the main artery no longer closes properly and the heart is weakened. In the summer of 2020, she said she had prepared for the worst-case scenario. “I wrote a new will,” she said at the time.