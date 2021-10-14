Dot Peen Marking Machine Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2030

Dot Peen Marking Machine Market: Introduction

Dot peen marking machines are used to automate direct part making process, to ensure 100%-part reliability. Dot peen marking machines are also known as pin marking technology. They provide accurate and fast marks without having to exert much force on the surface on which the mark has to be made.

Dot peen marking machines find an extensive application in many industrial applications, like aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, manufacturing, metal fabrication, steel production amongst many others, where there is a need to provide permanent alphanumerical details on products to specify batch number, brand name and other details of the sort. Engravings like these, help in inventory management of products, identification and security.

Dot peen marking machines are electronically or pneumatically operated marking pins to mark a series of minute, and closely spaced dots to form curved or straight lines. 2D matrix, logos, texts, barcodes and other design codes can be marked in any orientation or size depending on the end-user application. Due to these characteristics and the growing trend of automating manufacturing processes, dot peen marking machines are anticipated to witness robust growth in the near future.