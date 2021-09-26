Double election to the MV – SPD before the victory of the vote in the Landtag

Today, the inhabitants of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania decide not only on the Bundestag but also on the composition of their Landtag. The SPD has the best prospects for a clear victory.

Schwerin (dpa) – In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, a new parliament will be elected on Sunday in addition to the Bundestag.

According to recent polls, the SPD can hope for an electoral victory and significant growth from the elections five years ago with Prime Minister and main candidate Manuela Schwesig – even a jump above the 40% mark cannot be excluded. The former coalition partner, the CDU, is threatened with further losses. While the AfD and the left can certainly count on the state’s return to parliament, the return of the FDP and the Greens is still faltering.

Around 1.32 million eligible voters in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are called to vote in the Bundestag and the Landtag. To this end, around 1,650 polling stations across the country will open from 8 a.m. A considerable part of the electorate has already resorted to postal voting. The proportion of postal voters following the corona pandemic is expected to be significantly higher than in the 2016 national elections. At that time, 20% of voters had voted prematurely.

The CDU has slipped in the polls

With whom the SPD, clearly in the lead in the polls, wants to rule after the election, Schwesig had recently left open. It strives to form a coalition with which it can work in a stable and reliable manner. As a possible alternative to the new edition of red-black, red-red could be called into question. The president of the CDU and first candidate Michael Sack had failed in the electoral campaign to bring his party back to the top of electoral favors. The CDU is now threatened with the worst result in a state election in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. According to recent polls, the AfD could once again become the second most powerful force.

According to the state election official, 455 candidates from 24 parties and 9 individual candidates are running for the 71 terms of the state parliament. There are 36 direct mandates to be assigned, 35 other deputies come from the state party lists.

The AfD has lost seats

Four parties are currently represented in the parliament of the Land of Schwerin. The SPD has 26 members, the CDU 18. This means that the former ruling red-black coalition has a solid majority of 44 seats. The AfD, which entered state parliament as the second most powerful force in 2016 and then weakened through resignation or exclusion, had 14 elected officials. During the legislature, it loses 4 seats by resignation or exclusion. The left had 11 MPs last. There were also two unregistered parliamentarians.

According to the state election official, 129 candidates are running for terms in the six federal electoral districts of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. In addition to the constituency winners, other candidates, depending on the second result of the vote, have the possibility of entering the Bundestag via the national party lists. In the coming election period, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania had a total of 16 deputies thanks to redundant and compensatory mandates. Six of them were from the Union faction – the CDU won all direct mandates in the northeast in 2017.