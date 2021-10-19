Doxorubicin Market Import-Export Ratio, Share, Expansion Rate Forecast 2016 – 2024

Particle size analysis is a technique of determining size of particles size in a liquid or solid particulate matter. The technique is employed in manufacturing and formulation of several products used in applications such as in food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, nanotechnology etc. measurement of particle size distribution is essential in order to stabilize or improve the characteristic, performance and quality of the final product.

Various techniques exists for particle size analysis which range from historical sieve to modern automated light scattering analyzers. The choice of analyzer depends upon factors such as desired size, nature of the sample, the desired information, the analytical method, and sample throughput.

The global particle size analysis market is expected to witness escalating revenues in the near future attributed to its growing applications in nanotechnology. The widespread influence of nanotechnology in cosmetology applications have resulted in its widespread incorporation into the cosmetic industry.

Various types of nanomaterial used in the cosmetics include, liposomes, nano-emulsions, nano-crystals, dendrimers etc. Furthermore, particle size analysis is also important in determining and ensuring the homogeneity of medicines including pills, tablets and capsules.

Various factors contributing towards ensuring the homogeneity, along with enhancing the product consistency and quality, particle size analyzers are used to maintain fluidity and consistency of the raw material. Emergence of new techniques in determining sizes of various particles in the sample and particle size distribution is expected to fuel the growth of particle size analysis market over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of particle size analyzers in nanotechnology is the primary factor fueling the demand for particle size analyzers. In addition, stringent regulatory guidelines and geographic expansion of key players are the key factors responsible for escalating revenues of particle size analysis market.

However, the particle size analysis market is restricted by several drawbacks of the technique. For example, dynamic imaging analysis technique does not allow particle size distribution of particles smaller than one micrometer limiting its application in one clinical area. High price of the analyzer, and lack of knowledge regarding the technique are further expected to hamper the market growth of particle analysis over the forecast period.

The global market for particle size analysis is segmented on basis of technology, type of dispersion, end user and geography:

by Technology Laser diffraction

Dynamic light scattering (DLS)

Imaging Fluid Imaging Static Microscope Based Imaging

Coulter Principle

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

Others Laser Obscuration Resonant Mass Measurement Sieve Analysis Sedimentation

By Type Of Dispersion Spray Particle Size Analyzers

Dry Particle Size Analyzers

Wet Particle Size Analyzers By End Users Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

CROs (Clinical Research Organizations)

Referral Laboratories

Academic Institutions

By technology, the global market for particle size analysis has been classified into, laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering (DLS), imaging, coulter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) and others (laser obscuration, resonant mass measurement, sieve analysis and sedimentation), laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering segments are expected to account for maximum revenue share in global particle size analysis market over the forecasted period.

By type of dispersion, the global particle size analysis market is segmented into, spray particle size analyzers, dry particle size analyzers, and wet particle size analyzers.

On the basis of end user, the global particle size analysis market is segmented into, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, CROs (Clinical Research Organizations), referral laboratories, and academic institutions.

On the basis of regional presence, global particle size analysis market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global particle size analysis market.

Growing need for precise measurement of particle size and particle differentiation in number of applications including chemicals, cosmetics, medicines, agriculture coupled with extensive exploitation of the technique nanotechnology applications is expected to drive revenues across the globe.

However, increasing efforts by government in discovery of novel particle size analysis technologies is expected to drive the revenues for particle size analyzers in North America. Asia pacific is expected to witness growing demands for particle sie analyzers over the forecast period. This is attributed to rapidly increase in the outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D to China and India.

Some of the major players operating in global particle size analysis market are Malvern Instruments , HORIBA, Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Microtrac, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Izon Science Limited, CILAS , Sympatec GmbH and Agilent Technologies, Inc. Companies are involved in collaboration agreements for R&D in order to exploit maximum potential.

