Dozens of migrants drowned between Africa and the Canary Islands

Almost every week, people are killed as they crossed the Mediterranean between North Africa and Spain. This time there are twelve children among the dead.

Madrid (AP) – When a boat sank between Africa and the Canary Islands, 57 migrants died in the Atlantic, according to Spanish aid organizations.

Among the deaths were twelve children, reported Friday Helena Maleno Garzón of the aid organization Caminando Fronteras, which is well networked in Africa. In this accident, 28 women and 17 men drowned. It was not known at the moment if there were any survivors.

Another boat that entered the water with 62 occupants in Dakhla in the territory of Western Sahara claimed by Morocco to reach the Canary Islands, some 400 kilometers away, has also been missing since Thursday, Maleno Garzón wrote on Twitter. “End this massacre at the border!” Demanded the journalist and human rights activist who founded the respected non-governmental organization in 2002.

According to Caminando Fronteras, in the first six months of the current year at least 2,087 migrants have died trying to reach Spain and therefore the EU by sea. That’s almost as many people dead at sea or missing without a trace in the entire previous year (2170), he said. The number of migrants arriving in the Canary Islands, which belong to Spain, has increased significantly since last year. European Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson had already declared at the end of 2020 that it was now also the “deadliest” refugee route.