Drone Logistics and Transportation Market 2021 Strategic Assessment- Hardis Group, Workhorse Group Inc., PINC Solutions,

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Drone Logistics & Transportation Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents SWOT Analysis and forecast for Drone Logistics & Transportation investments. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Drone Logistics & Transportation market as well as variation during the forecast period from 2021 till 2027

The drone logistics and transportation market is projected to register a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Industry News:

In March 2020, UPS partnered with German drone manufacturer, Wingcopter, to develop a new type of delivery drone. Wingcopter has already designed an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that has a range of up to 75 miles. The main advantage of the design is that it allows the drone to switch from hovering and vertical lift to a low-noise forward flight mode through a tilt-rotor design which makes it suitable for use in overpopulated areas as well as in difficult weather conditions.

Top Companies in the global Drone Logistics & Transportation market are Hardis Group, Workhorse Group Inc., PINC Solutions, Cheetah Software Systems, Inc., Flytrex Aviation, Ltd., Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Volocopter GmBH, Infinium Robotics, Zipline

The market is divided into types are

Freight Drones

Passenger Drones

Ambulance Drones

The market is divided into application are

Warehousing

Shipping

Others

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other)

