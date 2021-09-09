Dropped by three Democrats | Biden suffers setback in the event of a gun

(Washington) The White House on Thursday withdrew its candidate for chairmanship of the federal firearms regulation agency, a withdrawal imposed by elected officials concerned about curtailing gun rights.

At the launch of his plan to tackle gun violence, a national scourge he called an “epidemic,” President Joe Biden announced in April that David Chipman had chosen to head the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau (ATF) .

Too little support in the Senate

Chipman is believed to be an advocate of tightening small arms laws, and the nomination, which was supposed to be confirmed by a Senate vote at the time, was welcomed by activists at the time.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, more than 43,500 guns killed in the US in 2020.

In order to get a confirmation in the Senate from David Chipman, the executive branch had to unite the 50 senators of the Democratic and independent bloc and the decisive vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

However, as the New York Times and Washington Post recalled Thursday, cracks have recently surfaced in support for Mr. Chipman, at least three Democratic senators who have expressed concern over previous statements made by this ex-agent that were unfavorable to gun owners too seemed to be.

President Joe Biden regretted the cancellation of his candidate, who was publicly welcomed by several Republican tenors.

Unfortunately, Republicans have shown in Congress that they want to address armed violence through political debate rather than concrete action to eradicate it.

Excerpted from a press release by President Joe Biden

President Biden lamented this, not to mention defectors in the Democratic camp.

The NRA cheers

In any case, David Chipman’s withdrawal is a new glaring example of the gun lobby’s tenacious influence on Washington’s elected congressmen.

The very powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) praised Thursday as a “great victory for our members and for law-abiding gun owners”.