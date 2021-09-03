Drosten: A good vaccination quota in Germany can hardly be achieved

Germany lags behind countries like Spain and Portugal when it comes to vaccination rates. Christian Drosten does not think that the quota can only be improved with offers of vaccination.

Berlin (dpa) – Berlin Charity virologist Christian Drosten is pessimistic that Germany can meet an acceptable vaccination quota in the corona pandemic just by its vaccination offers alone.

The main reason is a certain indifference of the population, explained Drosten in the podcast “The Coronavirus Update” published Friday by NDR Info. He does not assume that Germany will go much further with the vaccination quota by addressing the population. “And that is why I think politicians have a difficult task ahead of them and that they will soon have to make decisions in a coherent way.” In this context, Drosten was also asked about compulsory vaccination as an option.

So far, only 61 percent of the total population has been fully immunized. In August, the vaccination rate only increased by about 10 percentage points. According to the latest weekly report from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 83 percent of the population over 60 years of age have full vaccine protection. For adults between 18 and 60, the rate is 65 percent.

According to RKI calculations, however, at least 85% of those aged 12 to 59 and 90% of those aged 60 and over need to be fully immunized, so a separate new wave with full intensive care units in the fall and in winter is unlikely.

We could try to convey the urgency of vaccinations in Germany, Drosten said. “There is a fundamental openness. Right now, I would only assume very few people who haven’t been vaccinated to believe that they are now believing in some completely crazy stories. Rather, it is sometimes this certain indifference that prevents the decision to vaccinate.

This is the big difference for people in Portugal or Spain. “They had a terrible social experience. Lots of deaths and real confinement, where you can only go out to shop with justification and where the soldiers patrol the streets. “It’s real confinement. “We haven’t experienced this in Germany. I don’t think you can simulate this experience in Germany with hindsight. “

But what makes him optimistic is the strong will to vaccinate among 12 to 17 year olds, Drosten said. “It has to be seen in an extremely positive light. We have a young and intelligent part of the population here. He thinks it can be transferred to students as well. Young people would therefore still play an important role in the near future.