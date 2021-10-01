Dubai | The 2020 world exhibition opens its doors to visitors

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos

Dubai Expo 2020, the first world exposition in the Middle East, opened to the general public on Friday amid the sweltering heat of the affluent Gulf emirate and amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 10:56 am

Aziz EL MASASSI Agence France-Presse

The Expo 2020, postponed by a year, is the largest publicly accessible event since the outbreak of the health crisis at the end of 2019. The young Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdane ben Mohammed, opened the event on Thursday evening at the Ceremony event with the pomp that this emirate loves, known for its glittering skyscrapers and dazzling shopping malls.

“We are doing everything that is scientifically possible to reduce the risks associated with COVID-19, but also what is necessary to move forward,” said Reem al-Hachimy, General Director of Expo 2020, and said they wanted to “one Balance ”. .

Dubai World Expo visitors must be vaccinated or show a negative PCR test within 72 hours. The organizers announced these precautionary measures in mid-September, when the authorities expected no fewer than 25 million visitors in six months.

Aïcha Hussein, a 21-year-old computer science student from the Emirates, says she is very “excited” to visit the pavilions of around 190 participating countries in her city. “It really is a source of pride that Dubai is hosting a global event like the Expo,” she told AFP.

In order to fill up with visitors, the Emirates have put forward promotional offers such as special “passes” for October. The country’s two largest airlines, Emirates and Etihad, have announced that they will be offering tickets to their passengers.

Ismail Halabi, a 29-year-old Egyptian surgeon traveling to Dubai, took advantage of this offer to visit the exhibition. “Of course I would like to see the pavilions of countries that are very advanced in the field of high technology,” he told AFP, specifically naming Japan and China.

“Big Asset”

The Emirates, and Dubai in particular, have diversified their economies in a Gulf region that is heavily dependent on hydrocarbon exports in recent years. Dubai has become a major regional hub in a number of areas, from finance to transportation.

In July 2020, Dubai was one of the first major cities to open its doors to international visitors and has become a popular destination for tourists fleeing lockdowns around the world to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“We can’t wait to see some of the planned shows, try food from different countries and experience it all,” Sarah Cann, a 34-year-old British pediatrician, told AFP.

“That is of course a great enrichment for Dubai for the next six months”, the resident of the emirate says happily, accompanied by her husband and her little son.

In 2019, Dubai had welcomed more than 16 million tourists. Before the pandemic and global travel restrictions, as well as the postponement of Expo 2020, the emirate hoped to attract more than 20 million foreign tourists in the past year.

The holding of the world exhibition in the Gulf state, which has been criticized for its human rights violations, is not for everyone, the European Parliament even calls on the member states to boycott in a resolution.

In a statement on Friday, the NGO Human Rights Watch “shattered a picture of openness that contradicts the efforts of the (emirate) government to prevent investigations into its systemic and endemic human rights abuses”.