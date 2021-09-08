Duodenal Endoscope Market Set to Witness Thriving Growth Worldwide during 2021-2028 | Olympus Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Hoya (Pentax), Karl Storz

Duodenal endoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes that are threaded through the mouth, throat, and stomach into the top of the small intestine (duodenum). They are used during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), a potentially life-saving procedure to diagnose and treat problems in the pancreas and bile ducts. The rising prevalence of acute and chronic pancreatitis, GI disorders, and ulcers.

Factors driving the growth of the duodenal endoscope market are favorable FDA approvals & reimbursement policies in developed economies, and minimal postoperative complication. However, lack of trained physicians & endoscopists and infections caused by few endoscopes is likely to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, unmet medical demands in developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the market.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Duodenal Endoscope Market:

Olympus Corporation

Fujifilm

Hoya (Pentax)

Karl Storz

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Smith and Nephew Plc

Medtronic Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Duodenal Endoscope Market Segmental Overview:

The duodenal endoscope market is segmented on the basis of type, and end use. On the basis of type, the market is categorized as fiber duodenal endoscope, and electronic duodenal endoscope. On the basis of end use, the market is categorized as diagnostic, and therapeutic, others.

The report specifically highlights the Duodenal Endoscope market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Duodenal Endoscope market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

