Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global durable medical equipment market reached a value of US$ 183.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

Durable medical equipment refers tonon-disposable instruments utilized in clinics, hospitals, and home care settings to help patients live a better quality of life. It offers various benefits, such as treating an illness or injury and supporting a disabled body part, which is intended for the management of several medical ailments.

Market Trends:

The global durable medical equipment market is primarily driven by the increasing elderly population, who are more prone to disabilities. Along with this, the rising instances of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, are also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has escalated the demand for DME to expand the healthcare capacity in healthcare systems across the globe. Moreover, the integration of medical equipment with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the introduction of various technologically advanced products and rising expenditure on healthcare infrastructure are some of the other factors providing a positive impact on the market growth.

Breakup by Product:

Personal Mobility Devices Wheelchairs Scooters Walker and Rollators Cranes and Crutches Door Openers Others

Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture Commodes and Toilets Mattress and Bedding Devices

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices Blood Sugar Monitors Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) Infusion Pumps Nebulizers Oxygen Equipment Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Suction Pumps Traction Equipment Others



Breakup by End Use:

Hospital

Nursing Homes

Home Healthcare

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ArjoHuntleigh

Becton

Dickinson and Company

General Electric Company

GF Health Products Inc.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medical Device Depot Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Omron Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

Stryker Corporation.

