Dyes and Pigments Market 2021-26: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global dyes and pigments market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Dyes and pigments are the coloring agents used commercially for textiles, papers, leathers, rubbers, and edibles. Dyes are water-soluble substances majorly used in a liquid form in several variants, including disperse, reactive, azo, vat, sulfur- and solvent-based colorants. In contrast, pigments are usually mixed with a dispersing agent that sticks the pigment onto the surface of the material.

Market Trends

The rising demand for dyes and pigments in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries for several paint and coating applications is driving the market growth. In the textile sector, polyesters are colored using disperse dyes, while the cotton fabrics are dyed using vat, reactive and direct dyes. The expanding construction industry has propelled the adoption of dyes and pigments in dying pavers, concrete masonry, tiles, pipes, panels, and precast walls. They enhance the aesthetic value, opacity, and durability of the construction materials. Additionally, the growing environmental concerns, along with the emergence of organic dyes and pigments produced from plant-based compounds, are further propelling the market growth. Various product innovations, including the introduction of corrosion and ultraviolet (UV)-resistant variants, are also anticipated to drive the dyes and pigments market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Altana AG (SKion GmbH)

Atul Ltd., Bodal Chemical Ltd.

Clariant AG

Cabot Corporation

Carl Schlenk AG

DIC Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ferro Corporation

Flint Group GmbH

Huntsman Corporation Chemical Business (Indorama Ventures)

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (Contran Corp.)

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Dyes Reactive Dyes Disperse Dye Sulfur Dye Vat Dye Azo Dye Others

Pigments Organic Inorganic



Breakup by Application:

Paints and Coatings

Textile

Printing Inks

Plastic Coloring

Construction Materials

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

