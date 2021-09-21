E-Bikes Market Observing Strong Growth by Giant Bicycles Co. Ltd, Merida Industry Co. Ltd,Yamaha Bicycles

Global E-bikes Market was valued at US$ 24.05 Bn in 2020, estimated to reach US$ 71.50 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 12.77% from 2021-2027.

E-bikes is defined as a bicycle with an integrated electric motor drive mechanism and battery that produces power for causing/assisting propulsion. Various types of globally available e-bikes range from electric bikes with a small motor to assist the pedal-power of the rider to more powerful e-bikes which produce power to completely drive the bike using throttle.

Key Players

Some prominent players are discussed in this report such as Giant Bicycles Co. Ltd, Merida Industry Co. Ltd, Riese & Muller, Yamaha Bicycles, Cannondale Bicycle Corporation, Kalkhoff, VanMoof BV, Coboc, Ampler Bikes, Cowboy, etc.

Impact of COVID-19 on Market

COVID-19 has positively impacted the growth of the Global E-Bike Market. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, commuters are mostly avoiding public transportation. These bikes are considered as a safe, convenient, and affordable alternative to public transportation. Also, as compared to the other transportation systems, e-bikes are cheaper, easier to charge & do not require huge investments in supportive infrastructure which is expected to drive the sales of e-bikes market.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Pedelecs

Speed Pedelecs

Scooter

Motorcycle

By Drive Mechanism

Hub motor

Mid-drive

Others

By Battery Type

Lead acid

Lithium ion (Li-ion)

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is fastest growing market, due to the increase in urbanization and traffic congestion have discouraged people from using a car as motorized transportation. As an alternative, many people now wish to use e-bikes for the daily commute in this region. Also, APAC region is expected to be the largest market. In this region, China, India, Japan, and Taiwan are potential markets due to growing e-bike sales in these countries.

