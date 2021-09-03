E-Commerce Packaging Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth | International Paper, Smurfit Kappa, Crawford Packaging, Georgia-Pacific, DS Smith

E-commerce packaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 14.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 95,411.25 million by 2027. Increasing demand of apparels and accessories among consumers is a driving factor for the market growth.

The study and estimations of this E-Commerce Packaging Market report also helps to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for the step up of a product. This report gives an absolute background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. This market report also puts light on historic data, present market trends, future products environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry

Some of the Top companies influencing this market include: International Paper, Smurfit Kappa, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Crawford Packaging, Georgia-Pacific, DS Smith, Mondi, Packaging Corporation of America, Salazar Packaging, Inc., Lil Packaging USA, Amcor Plc, Klabin S.A., Sealed Air, RENGO PACKAGING INC., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, RAJAPACK Ltd, SAN DIEGO PAPER BOX COMPANY, Spartan Paperboard, The Box Co-Op, Roberts PolyPro, Inc., and actionpakinc among other domestic and global players.

Growing popularity of smart packaging and COVID-19 pandemic increased the dependency of grocery shopping to e-commerce medium for e-commerce packaging products that drives the market growth. The government rules and regulations regarding packaging will also restrain the demand of the e-commerce packaging market.

Conducts Overall E-COMMERCE PACKAGING Market Segmentation:

By Form (Boxes, Bags, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels, Mailers, Others),

Materials (Plastics, Corrugated Board, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Others),

End-User (Electronics and Electrical, Apparels and Accessories, Personal Care, Household, Food and Beverages, Retail, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Others)

Regions covered in the E-Commerce Packaging market report 2021:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Asia-Pacific dominates the e-commerce packaging market as in China, the consumers are more aware towards increasing use of e-commerce packaging due to easy availability of the product from the e-commerce packaging sector. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing business expansion and awareness among the customers. Germany is leading the growth of the Europe market due to growing demand of the e-commerce packaging in apparels and accessories which boosts the demand of the e-commerce packaging while Germany is dominating in the European e-commerce packaging market due to the growing usage of the electronics and electrical products in the region. In the North America region, the U.S. is dominating as the apparels and accessories sector is growing very rapidly in the region. Also, with the increasing consumption of e-commerce packaging due to high demand in the e-commerce in order to increase strength of the e-commerce packaging which boosts the demand for e-commerce packaging in the North America e-commerce packaging market.

