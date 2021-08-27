e-Health Market Size, Demands, Key Players are Abbott Laboratories, General Electrics – Healthcare, iSens, Medtronics, Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Roche, Sense4Care, Tandem Diabetes Care, Voluntis ReportsnReports present e-Health Market- Trends, regulatory issues, players profiles and market sizing research report with 85 no. of pages and top key players to its online research database.

The e-Health Market research report provides historical data that present the market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the industry. The report also focuses on the operation and their competitive landscape in the market. Furthermore, the report also focuses on the latest news and industry developments along with growth strategies, joint ventures, collaboration, market expansions, product launches, and more. Identification of the leading vendors operating in the market helps understand the competition within the global e-Health Market.

This report sets out to answer the following questions:

What are the dynamics affecting the global Digital Health Market ?

? What strategies are players adopting to compete on this market?

What main use cases can be observed in digital health?

How do national regulations impact the market of digital health?

What size is the digital health market in terms of volume?

For each segment analysed in the report, it provides:

A review of the economic issues at play,

Core market dynamics,

Player positioning along the value chain,

Regulatory issues,

Estimated market sizing for each segment.

GEOGRAPHIC AREA

ASIA-PACIFIC

EUROPE

NORTH AMERICA

WORLD

PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories

Alert1

Amazon Care

Apple

Bluelinea

Capsule Tech

care.coach

Cerner

CORE Group

Doctolib

Engie

Fitbit

Garmin

General Electrics – Healthcare

Google

Howz

iSens

Johnson & Johnson

Kameda Infologics

Libify

Maricare

Medisanté Group

Medtronics

Philips Healthcare

ResMed

Roche

Rollibot

Sense4Care

Suez

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tunstall

Visiomed

Voluntis

Vsee

Withings

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Methodology and Scope

2.1. Definition & Scope

2.2. Use cases studied Digital health market overview

3.1. Landscape overview

3.2. National regulatory environments Healthcare system platforms

4.1. Use Case Overview

4.2. Illustrative Use Case: Doctolib Teleconsultation Platform

4.3. Player Dynamics

4.4. Drivers & Barriers

4.5. Player analysis

Amazon Care ▪ Capsule Tech ▪ Cerner ▪ CORE Group ▪ Doctolib ▪ Kameda ▪ Infologics ▪ Medisanté Group ▪ Visiomed ▪ Vsee Telehealth

5.1. Use Case Overview

5.2. Illustrative Use Case: Medtronic remote patient monitoring solution for diabetes

5.3. Player Dynamics

5.4. Drivers and Barriers

5.5. Player analysis

Abbott Laboratories ▪ General Electrics – Healthcare ▪ iSens ▪ Medtronics ▪ Philips Healthcare ▪ ResMed ▪ Roche ▪ Sense4Care ▪ Tandem Diabetes Care ▪ Voluntis Remote support & Actimetry

6.1. Use Case Overview

6.2. Illustrative Use Case: Vi Intelligent wearable

6.3. Player Dynamics

6.4. Drivers and Barriers

6.5. Player analysis

Alert1 ▪ Bluelinea ▪ Engie ▪ Howz ▪ Libify ▪ Maricare ▪ Suez ▪ Tunstall Wellness

7.1. Use Case Overview

7.2. Illustrative Use Case: Apple’s steps into the healthcare

7.3. Player Dynamics

7.4. Drivers and Barriers

7.5. Player analysis

Apple ▪ Fitbit ▪ Johnson & Johnson ▪ Withings ▪ Google ▪ Garmin ▪ care.coach ▪ Rollibot Digital health: Market sizing

8.1. Drivers and Barriers synthesis

8.2. Healthcare system platforms Market Sizing

8.3. Telehealth market sizing

8.4. Remote support and actimetry market sizing

8.5. Wellness market sizing

List of Tables and Figures

Executive Summary

• Typology of use cases

Digital health market overview

• Digital health value chain

• Regulatory environment by country

Healthcare system platforms

• Players operating on the HSP segment

• Players positioning on the HSP segment

• Players level of diversification within the HSP segment

Telehealth

• Players operating in the telehealth segment

• Player positioning on the RPM segment

• Player levels of diversification within the RPM segment

Remote support & Actimetry

• Players operating on the remote support and actimetry segment

• Player positioning on the RSA segment

• Player levels of diversification within the RSA segment

Wellness

• Players operating on the wellness segment

• Players positioning on the wellness segment

• Players level of diversification within the wellness segment

Digital health: Market sizing

• Regional growth of healthcare system platforms segment, between 2020 and 2025, in value

• National breakdown of healthcare system platform market value, between 2020 and 2025 in value

• Regional growth of telehealth devices in use, between 2020 and 2025, in volume

• National breakdown of telehealth devices in use, between 2020 and 2025 in volume

• Regional growth of remote support and actimetry devices in use, between 2020 and 2025, in volume

• National breakdown of remote support and actimetry devices in use, between 2020 and 2025 in volume

• Regional growth of remote wellness devices in use, between 2020 and 2025, in volume

• National breakdown of wellness devices in use, between 2020 and 2025 in volume