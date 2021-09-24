E-waste to Precious Metal Market 2021 Industrial Trends, Future Developments, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2030

Global E-waste to Precious Metal Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 8.9% through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn in the forecast period. The global E-waste to Precious Metal Market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The global E-waste to Precious Metal Market report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Global E-waste to Precious Metal Market Overview: E-waste stands for electronic waste. Various metallurgic and chemical approaches are used to recover precious metals from E-waste. This E-waste recovery of precious metals is carried out to reuse the metal for another application. Various types of precious metals are gold, copper, and silver. These metals are employed in various end-user industries for the electrical and electronic application, plumbing, transportations, and other. Global E-waste to Precious Metal Market Dynamics: The global Precious metal market was valued at USD 185.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period. Demand for the precious metal market has taken over the global market due to industrial application as an investment tool. Copper being economical and abundant in nature is widely accepted in application industries like electronics, automobiles, transportation, and others. Coppers have excellent thermal and electric conductivity. And due to this factor, they are most preferred in power generation and transmission. Gold is widely used in jewelry, medical, a dental application like teeth caps and fillings. Gold is noncorrosive and used as a catalyst in some pharmaceutical preparations like drugs. Silver is used in manufacturing solar cells, laptops, and batteries, and is also used in India for the jewelry industry. Silver is also employed by the food industry. This factor is responsible to drive the E-waste precious metal market. The major Restraining factor of the E-waste precious metal market is metal recovery from electronic waste. Cyanide leaching is preferable and shows efficient results in outcomes. However, the contamination and extreme toxicity of cyanide can harm the individual due to cyanide spills in the environment outlets like drinking water and can affect the land as well. Though the low concentration of cyanide is degradable in sunlight and has less toxicity to the environment. The E-waste precious metal market is shooting for more opportunities in the electronic and electrical sector as the rate of recycled e-waste is not running in a favorable direction and very few metals are recycled by the industries. As per the research study e-waste generated globally accounts for 54.9 billion MT and recycled E-waste accounts for 8.9 billion in the base year 2019. This factor leads to more purchases and sales of precious metals opens the door for key players to invest in the market. Global E-waste to Precious Metal Market Segment Analysis: By Source, the segment is trifurcated into Household Appliances, It & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics. Household appliances are dominating the E-waste to Precious Metal Market as the populations are increasing and growing urbanization and rising purchasing power of the individual is driving the E-waste to Precious Metal Market. The demand for home appliances like mixers, electronic and electrical devices is boosting the market. The market share of the home appliances market was valued at USD 171.56 billion in the year 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 209.68 billion at a CAGR of 3.45% in the forecast. As the population is increasing the consumers are investing more in luxury like cooking, cleaning, food preservation, and these factors are fueling the market growth of E-waste to the Precious Metal Market. Consumer electronics is the second dominating in E-waste to Precious Metal Market.

By Metal: the segment is trifurcated into Copper, Gold, and Silver. The sub-segment copper is dominating the metal segment. The consumption of copper is wider in the construction industry, transmission, and power generation industry, electronics, and electrical products manufacturing, and production facilities in various industries like transportation, vehicle, and machinery are creating a huge demand for copper. The demand for copper is increasing by 4.6% in the forecast period. As per the research study, 30.4 million metric tons of world copper is analyzed by the industry in the forecast period. The market share of the copper industry was valued at 36.2 million and is advancing by 4.3% in the forecast period. The second dominating is Gold metal owed growing ornamental industry in the Asia Pacific and its wider consumption. India is dominating in the gold market globally.

Global E-waste to Precious Metal Market Regional Insights: The Asia Pacific is second dominating in the E-waste to Precious Metal Market, and the dominating countries of Asia Pacific are China, India, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan and contributing a large amount of market share in the precious metal market. The Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of gold commodities and has a strong base in the jewelry and ornament sector. The availability of raw materials and labor is making the Asia Pacific market more preferred for the precious metal market. Additionally, China is the dominating in the building and construction sector, and this is corresponding to a larger market share in the region as well as globally. Furthermore, Asia Pacific has been the highest grown region in the precious metal market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global E-waste to Precious Metal Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding the global E-waste to Precious Metal Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global E-waste to Precious Metal Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Grade, price, financial position, Grade portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global E-waste to Precious Metal Market make the report investor's guide.