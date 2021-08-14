Earthquake in Haiti | Joe Biden is “sad” and offers his support to the country

(Washington) US President Joe Biden expressed his “sadness” on Saturday and pledged his support for Haiti, which was struck by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that left hundreds of deaths and injuries.

Posted on Aug 14, 2021 at 1:21 pm Updated at 5:14 pm

“I am saddened by the devastating earthquake that struck Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti this morning,” said Joe Biden in a statement, highlighting the establishment of an “American immediate response” to “assess damage” and helping people hurt.