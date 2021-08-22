Earthquake in Haiti | The number rises to 2,207 dead and more than 12,000 injured

Earthquake in Haiti | The number rises to 2,207 dead and more than 12,000 injured

(Port-au-Prince) The death toll in the earthquake that devastated Haiti on August 14 rose as authorities announced on Sunday the deaths of at least 2,207 people in the southwestern Caribbean country, where aid is slowly taking the victims reach.

Posted on Aug 22, 2021 at 12:31 pm

“New bodies were found in the south. The number of people for the three departments is now 2,207 dead, 344 missing and 12,268 injured, ”said the civil protection report published on Sunday.

The previous census reported 2,189 deaths.

Eight days after the disaster, searches in the rubble continue, but the possibility of finding survivors is dwindling by the hour.

Nearly 600,000 people were directly affected by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake and are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, Haitian authorities say.

Providing the victims with food and water is a logistical challenge in view of the attacks by strangers on road convoys.

“We have a security problem that is becoming more and more glaring,” said Jerry Chandler, director of Haitian civil defense.

Since the beginning of June, there has been no safe traffic on the two-kilometer national road that crosses the Martissant zone, the poor district of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince and the site of clashes between gangs.

PHOTO REGINALD LOUISSAINT JR, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE ARCHIVES

Providing the victims with food and water is a logistical challenge in view of the attacks by strangers on road convoys.

“We are literally faced with a fundamental bandit problem, so we are working hard with the police force who will reinforce their forces in the south,” added Jerry Chandler.

Since the destruction and damage is particularly severe in remote rural areas, the Haitian authorities are now in favor of the delivery of humanitarian aid from the air, via a United Nations helicopter and the eight devices made available by the American army.

PHOTO RICARDO ARDUENGO, REUTERS

The Haitian authorities now advocate the delivery of humanitarian aid by air, via a United Nations helicopter and the eight pieces of equipment made available by the American Army.

The community of Les Cayes, Haiti’s third largest city, largely destroyed by the earthquake, was the scene of informal distributions of humanitarian aid organized by inexperienced people on Friday, an AFP photographer discovered.

“We don’t want to discourage the good Samaritans,” replied Jerry Chandler.

“We encourage everyone to communicate with us so that we know what is being done and map the aid and help them and help them.”