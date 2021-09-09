East Germans are more skeptical of politicians

Once a year, Germans are asked about their fears. In the most recent survey, there are sometimes considerable differences in the perception of West and East Germans.

Berlin (dpa) – Residents of eastern Germany have significantly less trust in politicians than citizens of the West, according to a poll. According to the study “Fear of the Germans”, one in two people in the Eastern Länder fear that politicians will be overwhelmed by their tasks.

In the western federal states, 39% said so. Nationally, this translates to an average of 41 percent. The results of the survey of 2,400 participants were published by R + V assurances on Thursday.

According to reports, there were also differences between East and West regarding immigration issues. Nationally, 45% of those questioned raised concerns that the number of refugees could overwhelm the Germans and their authorities. In the west, 42 percent of participants said this, compared to 58 percent in the east. Fear of conflict caused by new immigration was mentioned by 52 percent in the east, 40 percent in the west and 42 percent nationally.

In the annual survey, participants are asked to rate given topics on a scale from one (no fear at all) to seven (very afraid). The insurance group publishes the annual survey for the 30th time. According to reports, approximately 2,400 representatively selected men and women aged 14 and over were interviewed between May 25 and July 4.