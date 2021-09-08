ECMO Market 2020 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Regional Outlook With Industry Forecast To 2028



ECMO Market Overview

ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) is a treatment used for the circulation of blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream of a very sick baby. The system enables to provide heart-lung bypass route outside of the baby’s body. This may provide help to support a child who need a heart or lung transplant. The main purpose of ECMO is to provide oxygen to the baby whose heart and lungs to heal or rest.

The market for the ECMO is driving due to the key factors such as rise in the number of heart and lung transplants, rise in the number of infants with the heart problem, rise in the number of patients with the breathing. In addition, to this the growing cases of the cardiovascular diseases and rising awareness among the people for heart and lung transplants. The populous regions have wide scope of opportunities for the players to produce more ECMO products as the rise in the growing geriatric population suffers from the cardiopulmonary diseases.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in ECMO Market:

TERUMO CORPORATION, Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, ALung Technologies, Inc., NIPRO, EUROSETS, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., LivaNova PLC, OriGen Biomedical, and XENIOS AG.

ECMO Market Segmental Overview:

The ECMO market is segmented based on method and application. The method segment include venoarterial ECMO, venovenous ECMO, and arteriovenous ECMO. The application segment is classified as cardiology, respiratory and others.

The report specifically highlights the ECMO market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global ECMO market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

