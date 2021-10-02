Ecuador | 3,600 police officers and soldiers were called in to secure prisons

(Quito) Three days after the massacre in Guayaquil prison in southwest Ecuador, the Ecuadorian government announced on Friday that it would send 3,600 police and military reinforcements to ensure “security” in all prisons in the country.

Santiago PIEDRA SILVA Agence France-Presse

The government will “mobilize 3,600 members of the national police and armed forces in all prisons in Ecuador on a daily basis” in order to “ensure security,” said Interior Minister Alexandra Vela during a press conference in Quito.

At least 118 inmates were killed in gang violence on Tuesday in one of the prisons of the sprawling Guayaquil prison complex, the worst massacre in Latin American prison history.

The violence on Tuesday was particularly bloody, with bodies mutilated and decapitated.

Many families of inmates were still afraid of their relatives being identified on Friday and waited in front of the prison or the morgue.

Video of his beheaded son

“I came because a video was sent to me on my cell phone. I recognized his decapitated head,” said Ermes Duarte to AFP, who asked about the fate of his son, of whom he has not received any news since Monday. He “only had 15 days before he was released.”

Two women await news from a relative who is being held in Guayaquil prison in Ecuador on October 1, 2021. 118 people were killed, some were beheaded and 86 injured in an outbreak of violence. Prisoners of rival drug cartels have gone to war armed with guns and grenades.

Another man, Daniel Villacis, lost three sons, Jhony, Dany and Darwin, in the massacre. He recovered the bodies of two of them. “But the police still won’t give me the third of my children,” he said.

According to these families, Block 5 of one wing of Guayas Prison was attacked by members of rival gangs who were able to penetrate the premises through holes in the walls.

Since then, the Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has declared a state of emergency for 60 days in the country’s 65 prisons, where for years there have been repeated acts of violence between criminal groups linked to Mexican cartels.

Recent acts of violence have brought the number of prisoners killed since the beginning of the year to 236. In February, 79 prisoners were killed in simultaneous rioting in four prisons in three cities, including Guayaquil. In 2020, the death toll was 103.

According to official figures, the Guayaquil prison alone, where the last clashes took place, has 8,500 inmates with an overcrowding of 60%.

Relatives of inmates pray in front of the prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, September 30, 2021. For the relatives of the victims, waiting in front of the morgue without news of their son, brother or nephew is torture.

Authorities said Thursday night they had regained full control of the site.

“Everything is calm, the prisoners are in their cells. They did not confiscate the premises, ”said police commander Tannya Varela at the end of an operation in which 900 police officers and members of“ tactical units ”were involved.

amnesty

Speaking to the minister on Friday, prison director Bolivar Garzon said the government was considering amnesty for around 2,000 prisoners over 65 who suffer from illnesses or disabilities.

This measure aims to unblock the Ecuadorian prison system, which has a capacity of 30,000 but which has been facing chronic overcrowding, lack of guards, budget cuts, corruption and gang wars for several years.

For their part, the armed forces said they had “checked weapons, ammunition, explosives and other objects” at the entrances and entrances to the prisons “using land, river and air”.

In Guayaquil’s only prison, inspections resulted in the seizure of three pistols, 435 ammunition, 25 bladed weapons and three explosive devices.

Overcrowded Ecuadorian prisons have been the scene of recurring violence between drug trafficking gangs, particularly those associated with the massive Mexican cartels of Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generacion, for months.

There are 65 prisons for 39,000 inmates, half of whom are awaiting sentencing, with a capacity of around 30,000, according to official figures. Almost 10% of the prison population are foreigners, mostly Colombians and Venezuelans.

The total prisoner count has increased 30% over the past six years, while the budget has been reduced from $ 150 million to $ 99 million over the same period.