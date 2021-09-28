Ecuador | Clashes in prison left 24 dead and 42 injured

(Quito) In a prison in southwest Ecuador, 24 prisoners were shot dead and around 40 injured in clashes between prisoners, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 6:46 pm

This violence left “24 dead and 42 injured,” said the governor of the coastal province of Guayas (whose capital is Guayaquil and where the prison is located) on Twitter, citing a local police officer, Commander Fausto Buenano.

According to the authorities, Ecuadorian prisons have been the scene of repeated violence between rival drug trafficking gangs for months.

In February, 79 people were killed, some of whom were beheaded, in simultaneous rioting in four large prisons across the country. According to the Ecuadorian ombudsman, 103 murders were committed in the country’s prisons in 2020. .

In mid-September, a prison in the same Guayas province was attacked by non-establishment drones. Although the incident was not a victim, the prison roof was damaged and the authorities denounced a “serious” attack, another episode of a “war between international cartels”.

The Ecuadorian prisons are overcrowded and house 39,000 prisoners for 30,000 places.

After another uprising in July that killed 27 prisoners, the government replaced the authorities in charge of the country’s 65 prisons and declared a state of emergency in the prison system.

He also announced an increase in the number of detention places as part of a plan to reorganize the “precarious” and “chaotic” prison system.