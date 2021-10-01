Ecuador: Death toll in prison rises to 118 |

Warring gangs had fought for control in a prison and caused a bloodbath. The death toll has increased further.

Guayaquil (AP) – After bloody gang fights in a prison in Ecuador, the death toll has risen to 118.

Another 79 detainees were injured in violent clashes at the Guayas N1 detention center near the economic metropolis of Guayaquil, police said on Friday evening (local time). Warring gangs fought for control of the prison and caused a bloodbath. It was the worst massacre in the Ecuadorian penal system to date.

On Thursday, around 900 heavily armed police and soldiers with armored vehicles entered to bring the detention center with around 10,000 prisoners under control. Sometimes they had to blow up the doors barricaded by the prisoners, as the newspaper “El Universo” reports. Police said firearms, ammunition, explosives, bladed weapons and drugs were seized during the operation.

