Ecuador | Horror and fear for relatives of killed prisoners

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 3:26 pm

Jimmy TAPIA BORJA Agence France-Presse

Outside the Guayaquil Police Morgue, Ermes Duarte is desperately looking for his son, apparently one of 118 inmates killed Tuesday in clashes between rival gangs in that city’s southwestern prison complex.

It is the worst massacre in Latin American prison history and the latest episode of deadly violence that has plagued Ecuadorian prisons for years, the result of rivalries between Mexican cartels, the influence of which has so far expanded.

As if to heighten the horror, many of the victims were mutilated with knives and several were beheaded.

For the relatives of the victims, waiting in front of the morgue without news of their son, brother or nephew is torture.

Screams of desperation, women fainting, grieving families … Also the despair that grows with terrible rumors: corpses are dismembered, burned and unrecognizable, while the authorities have not yet removed all corpses from prison.

Way “without saying goodbye”

According to his father, Ermes Duarte’s son had “only 15 days left to be released”. The latter, 71, refuses to speak about those who forwarded the horrific video to him. He is content with waiting for an official report from the police, since he has not received any news “since Monday”.

According to a recent report, 118 dead and 86 injured, including six seriously injured, were claimed in the riot in the 8,400 prison inmate. 27 bodies have already been identified, ten of which, according to the authorities, have been handed over to their families.

A young woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, explains that “cell phones” circulate in prison and use them to communicate with the outside world. “It is quite possible that there are pictures,” she blurted out.

One man who was looking for a brother said, “We saw a picture of a similar head. Another person says it’s his parents, but it looks like my brother ”.

A little further, Daniel Villacis holds a banner at arm’s length: “You left without saying goodbye, without saying goodbye, you left, death took your life when we least expected it, but I hope that one day with God’s help we will meet again “.

PHOTO VICENTE GAIBOR DEL PINO, REUTERS

Relatives of inmates pray in front of the prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, September 30, 2021. For the relatives of the victims, waiting in front of the morgue without news of their son, brother or nephew is torture.

The 57-year-old man declares that he has lost three sons in the unrest. “Their names were Jhony Byron, Dany Daivid and Darwin Mauricio”. He recovered the bodies of two of them, but the police “still won’t give me the third of my children,” he told AFP.

Cut to the neck

Jacqueline Cox, 52, seems almost relieved. Her 28-year-old son’s body was not mutilated. “I recognized him by the tattoo of a small leaf on his back. But his body is complete, there is only one big cut in the neck.

Jorge is the third of his sons to die in prison, explains the grieving mother of nine children. She nervously tells how she found out about the death while looking at photos that the criminal police showed on a computer.

Jorge “was killed in the mutiny. He was in Cell Block 5, detained for a simple theft of a cell phone ”. His trial was scheduled for Thursday.

Block 5 was attacked Tuesday by members of rival gangs who were able to penetrate the area through holes in the walls. The three sons of Mr Villacis who had been killed were also held in this block.

In Genesis she waits for the remains of her uncle Adolfo, 27 years old: “Look how they killed people, like dogs,” she exclaims.