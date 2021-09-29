Ecuador | In clashes in the prison, 29 are dead and 42 are injured

(Quito) In a prison in southwest Ecuador, 29 prisoners were shot dead and around 40 injured in clashes between prisoners, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 6:46 pm Updated at 11:51 pm

The Ecuadorian public prosecutor’s office on Tuesday “opened an investigation into the deaths of 29 people deprived of their liberty during the clashes” in a Guayaquil prison, he said on Twitter and reported 42 injured.

Six of the detainees killed “would have been beheaded,” added the prosecutor.

According to the authorities, Ecuadorian prisons have been the scene of repeated violence between rival drug trafficking gangs for months.

In February, 79 people were killed, some of whom were beheaded, in simultaneous rioting in four large prisons across the country. According to the Ecuadorian ombudsman, 103 murders were committed in the country’s prisons in 2020. According to the Inter-American Human Rights Commission (CIDH), 121 people were killed in this violence in the country’s prisons between January and August 2021.

In mid-September, another Guayaquil prison was attacked by non-establishment drones. Although the incident was not a victim, the prison roof was damaged and the authorities denounced a “serious” attack, another episode of a “war between international cartels”.

The Ecuadorian prisons are overcrowded and house 39,000 prisoners for 30,000 places.

After another uprising in July that killed 27 prisoners, the government replaced the authorities in charge of the country’s 65 prisons and declared a state of emergency in the prison system.

He also announced an increase in the number of detention places as part of a plan to reorganize the “precarious” and “chaotic” prison system.