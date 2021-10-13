Edible Flowers Market healthy pace throughout 2018 – 2026 just published

Market Outlook

The flowers that are certified suitable for human consumption are referred to as edible flowers. Lately, from food incubators to Michelin starred restaurants, edible flowers can be seen plated in an ever increasing number of drinks and dishes as they are mostly, used for their decorative and garnishing purposes in food or drinks served at such high-end restaurants. But the rising awareness of flavour and health benefits offered from edible flowers has resulted in a significant increase in the use of edible flowers as flavoring agents which also offer medicinal benefits. For the visual appeal and strong aromatic flavours, edible flowers are increasingly used in cocktails, salads, desserts and a variety of other dishes. Consumers are appreciating the colourful flowers’ different flavour and texture in their plates. Hence by providing consumer satisfaction, the market for edible flowers is flourishing and is intended to expect an increase in sales by greater numbers. Besides that, the edible flowers market is booming for their use in food photography as well.

Flavour, Aroma And Medicinal Benefits Offered By Edible Flowers Widens The Range Of Applications

Today, the use of edible flowers is not restricted to restaurants. It has extended to households where consumers are now seeking new culinary experiences with the use of unconventional ingredients such as edible flowers. This adds up to the demand for edible flowers by chefs and food photographers. Edible flowers are known to contain beneficial mineral and vitamins apart from anti-inflammatory and anti-tumorigenic properties. This has resulted in an increased recommendation for edible flowers by the health experts and nutritionists. Although these factors are driving the growth of edible flowers market, it can still restraint because of the allergies that edible flowers can cause to consumers by the pollen grains. However, the market is least affected by it as the number of individuals allergic to edible flowers is very small and thus the market is poised to grow with increasing sales and opportunities.

Edible flowers Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of end-use industries –

Food and Beverage

Cocktails

Savory dishes

Salads

Tea

Bakery

Desserts

Others

On the basis of the nature of production-

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of availability-

Seasonal

Year-round

On the basis of flower type-

Edible Hibiscus

Edible Dandelion

Edible Rose

Other edible flowers

On the basis of formulation-

Specific flower based

Blends of multiple flowers

On the basis of flower part being marketed-

Whole flower

Petals

Others

Edible Flowers Market:

Fresh Origins, LLC

THE SECRET GARDEN

Petite Ingredient

Scarborough Farms, Inc.

little wild things farm

Cherry Valley Organics

Ottawa Edible Flowers

Betty Mackey

FARM.ONE

Pretty Produce

