Education Apps Market Overview 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Education Apps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global education apps market grew at a CAGR of around 23% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Education app is a software application that includes various multimedia tools designed to reinforce virtual teaching and self-learning processes. It provides a digitally interactive learning platform for students and allows parents and teachers to track the progress chart of the student. These apps offer a wide range of eBooks, online mock tests, learning videos, audio notes, etc., along with other miscellaneous features, including online fee payment, teacher-parent interactive sessions, attendance management, etc.

Market Trends

The market is primarily bolstered by the rising digitalization in the education sector, along with the increasing penetration of smart devices and high internet connectivity. Furthermore, the growing student preferences towards STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields due to ample job opportunities has fostered the demand for STEM-based education apps. Besides this, the increasing adoption of assistive and learning management solutions, particularly for specially-abled students, has propelled the utilization of education apps with speech recognition and touch-based sensing features. Furthermore, the rising integration of numerous advanced technologies, such as big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, etc., with education apps, is also augmenting the market growth. The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several nations resulting in the temporary closure of educational institutes. These institutes are getting inclined towards various education apps to facilitate remote online classes, online attendance tracking, parent-teacher interactions, etc.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Age of Learning, Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

BrainPOP LLC

BYJU’S (Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.)

Coursera, Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

Edmodo, Inc.

Educomp Solutions Ltd ( NSE: EDUCOMP )

) Edx Inc.

Khan Academy Inc.

Lesson Nine GmbH

Lumos Labs, Inc.

MyScript

Rosetta Stone Inc.

WizIQ, Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, operating system, end user and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Web Based

Mobile Based

Breakup by Operating System:

iOS and MacOS

Android

Windows

Breakup by End User:

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Business Institutions

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

