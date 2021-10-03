Eight dead in plane crash near Milan

(San Donato Milanese) A tourist plane crashed near Milan on Sunday, the National Aviation Safety Agency (ANSV) told AFP, in an accident in which, according to Italian media, the seven passengers and the pilot died.

The plane, a Pilatus PC-12, took off at 1:04 p.m. from Milan Linate Airport in northern Italy to Olbia in Sardinia (south) and crashed a few minutes after the flight. Start in San Donato Milanese, a city southeast of the Lombard capital, according to the ANSV, which has initiated a preliminary investigation.

The plane, which witnesses said was on fire before the crash, crashed into an empty building that was being renovated. The pilot, a 30-year-old Romanian who also has German citizenship, and the seven passengers, including a child, have died, according to the Milan daily Il Corriere della Sera.

One of the victims is a 65-year-old French woman who was born in Romania, according to the daily.

“I heard the panes of my windows tremble,” said Giuseppe, a 26-year-old young man who lives near the scene of the accident, quoted by the Italian agency AGI. “I opened the window and saw a big column of smoke rise like in the film and called for help.”

The office building, which also houses a bus parking lot, is close to the San Donato metro station, which connects the city with Milan. The Mayor of Milan Beppe Sala and his colleague from San Donato Andrea Checchi visited the scene of the accident on the border between the two communities.

The Pilatus PC-12 is a single-engine turboprop business aircraft that can also be used as cargo or to carry up to nine passengers.