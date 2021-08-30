Elderly Care Market : Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Elderly Care Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. With a devotion and commitment of supreme level of resilience and integrated approaches, Elderly Care Market research report has been structured. The report also puts a light on growth opportunity assessment (GOA), customer insights (CI), competitive business intelligence (CBI), and distribution channel assessment (DCA). This world class market report analyses and evaluates the important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume with which industry can speculate the strategies to increase return on investment (ROI). The statistics have been represented in the graphical format for an unambiguous understanding of facts and figures.

Elderly Care Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,944,028.05 million by 2027. Geriatric population, rising chronic illness in ageing population and rising awareness of home care services are the major factors for the market growth.

Competitive Landscape and Elderly Care Market Share Analysis

Global elderly care market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global elderly care market.

The major players covered in the report are Right at Home, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V, BAYADA Home Health Care, Econ Healthcare Group, Home Instead, Inc., ORPEA GROUPE, St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd., Rosewood Care Group, Medtronic, Interim HealthCare Inc, United Medicare Pte Ltd., Trinity Health, Exceptional Living Centers, Amedisys, Living Assistance Services, Inc., ElderCareCanada, LHC Group, Inc., Encompass Health Corporation, Extendicare, Prolifico, FC Compassus LLC and other players on global level. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In November 2019, Amedisys has acquired Asana Hospice which will be targeted to close on January 1st, 2020. By this acquisition the company will enhance its service offering in the market.

Partnership, expansion and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for elderly care through expanded model range.

Increasing geriatric population worldwide and increase in the awareness of elderly care among people is driving the growth of the market. Due to the change in life style of old people are now inclined towards elderly care and it provides multiple benefits such as home care, nursing care and others.

in 2017, according to the United Nations, it has been estimated that in 2017, there were approximately 962.3 million of aged people of 60 years or older people worldwide. Further it has been estimated that it will get increase to estimate of 2080.5 million. Increase in population worldwide will require high elder care and hence the market growth may increase in future.

This elderly care market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Elderly Care Market Scope and Market Size

Global elderly care market is segmented on the basis of product type, service and application. The growth among these segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and housing and assistive devices. In 2020, housing and assistive devices is expected to dominate the growth of the elderly care market, due to the requirement of assistive devices in homecare of elderly patients and growing geriatric population; those are not capable of self-assistance fuels the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2020, homecare segment is expected to dominate elderly care market as homecare is designed in a way which enables comfort to aged patients and population and rising geriatric population globally is leading the growth of the market in forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market due to the growing incidences of hyper tension, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases amongst elderly patients, leading the growth of the market in the coming year.

Strong Investment in Research and Development Activities and New Technology Penetration

Elderly care market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in medical device industry with elderly care sales, components sales, impact of technological development in elderly care services and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for elderly care market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

